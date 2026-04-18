Liverpool: What would Adam Wharton signing mean for Ryan Gravenberch and Arne Slot's Premier League-winning midfield?

By Anthony Nolan | 18 Apr 2026 23:58

Premier League champions Liverpool have struggled in 2025-26, but they look set for another busy window in the transfer market as they aim to bounce back and complete the squad overhaul they started this term.

Arne Slot's Reds parted ways with a record-breaking £446.5m last summer, shattering the British transfer record twice when they shelled out on deals worth up to £116m and £125m for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak respectively.

However, the Merseysiders' spending was offset by the fact that they recouped £216m in player sales, sanctioning big-money exits for the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Though this brought the club's net spend down to a more 'reasonable' £230.5m, it left holes in the side.

In 2026, Liverpool's CEO of Football Michael Edwards will be working alongside sporting director Richard Hughes to fill the gaps, with reliable sources suggesting that Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is expected to be a major target that could transform the starting XI.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at what would happen to Liverpool's midfield if they sign Wharton, with potentially major implications for Ryan Gravenberch.

Why do Liverpool want to sign Adam Wharton?

© Imago / Sportimage

Since the departure of Fabinho in the summer of 2023, Liverpool have been without a natural defensive midfielder in the squad, though a number of players have deputised across the last three seasons.

Jurgen Klopp initially deployed Alexis Mac Allister in the number six role, before integrating Japan captain Wataru Endo into his XI towards latter half of the 2023-24 campaign.

Slot sought to bring Martin Zubimendi to Anfield in order to take the role on a long-term basis, but he opted to stay at Real Sociedad in 2024-25, so Ryan Gravenberch was tasked with being Liverpool's deepest midfielder.

However, while the former Ajax and Bayern Munich star was named the Premier League's Young Player of the Year last term on the way to lifting the title, he continues to feature in a position that is not best suited to his attributes.

The Reds had targeted Zubimendi as they were looking for a metronomic passer to operate in the number six role and progress the ball from defence to attack, and while Gravenberch is capable of safely receiving possession from the backline, he struggles to make key passes in midfield.

With that in mind, the reasons behind the potential pursuit of Wharton are clear - the Palace talisman is one of the best progressive passers in the Premier League, alongside Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, who has been linked to Manchester City.

Who could leave if Adam Wharton joins Arne Slot's Liverpool?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Speaking in his press conference before Sunday's Merseyside derby, Slot stated that Liverpool will be active in the summer transfer market, and expect a number of players to exit in order to fuel the club's spending.

Focusing on the midfield, academy graduate Curtis Jones has repeatedly been linked with a potential move to either Inter Milan or Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom were credited with an interest this January.

Given that the Englishman has failed to establish himself as a starter under Slot - and will soon enter the final 12 months of his Reds contract - Liverpool are likely to sanction a sale in the upcoming window, which represents the last chance for the club to secure a respectable fee for the 25-year-old.

Additionally, reports have recently emerged that hint at uncertainty surrounding the future of Mac Allister at Anfield, and considering that the World Cup winner has not been at his best in 2025-26, Hughes may look to cash in on the number 10.

What could Liverpool's midfield look like next season with Adam Wharton?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Reports indicate that Palace hope to receive approximately £80m for Wharton in the event that he leaves Selhurst Park, an outlay that would see the Englishman become a guaranteed starter for Liverpool in 2026-27.

This would alleviate Gravenberch from the duties associated with being the Reds' nominal defensive midfielder, and could see him moved into a more familiar number eight role going forward.

Filling out next season's prospective midfield trio would be Dominik Szoboszlai, who has grown into an undroppable player for the Merseysiders this term due to his unparalleled running power, as well as a number of standout performances amidst a troubled campaign for the team.

However, such a setup would leave Liverpool with a notable lack of physicality in the middle third, a criticism that has often been levied at Slot's side, who have frequently been outmatched by their opponents in that regard.

That imbalance hints at the possibility of a second midfield signing, an idea bolstered by the fact that the Reds look likely to sell both Jones and Mac Allister, both of whom are often tasked with winning duels.

In such a scenario, Gravenberch's newly-inked six-year £280,000 per-week contract could become something of an albatross for Liverpool, given that an additional signing would not displace either Wharton or Szoboszlai, and may force the number 38 out of the starting XI.