Tottenham transfer news: Conor Gallagher offered Premier League escape route by 62-year-old 'big admirer'

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 08:27

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher could be offered an escape route by Everton if the Lilywhites suffer Premier League relegation, according to a report.

The former Chelsea man has immediately cemented a place in Roberto De Zerbi's starting lineup since the Italian's arrival, making the first XI against both Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Gallagher nearly registered a freak goal against the latter on Saturday, charging down Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen but seeing his block fly away from the net.

However, Spurs were held to an agonising 2-2 draw by De Zerbi's former club, meaning that the Lilywhites could be five points adrift of safety in the Premier League table if West Ham United beat Crystal Palace on Monday.

A first-ever demotion from the Premier League would have catastrophic consequences for the Europa League holders, who would be forced into a firesale of top talents to help offset devastating financial losses.

Everton boss David Moyes 'big admirer' of Tottenham's Conor Gallagher

© Iconsport / SPI

Gallagher is one of the many Tottenham players who would be expected to depart, as the England international would also have to take a mammoth 50% pay cut on his club-record £200,000-a-week contract, alongside most of his teammates.

According to Football Insider, Everton have identified Gallagher as a potential summer transfer target, although they are not planning to buy the midfielder outright in the upcoming window.

The Toffees would reportedly prefer a loan deal with an obligation to make Gallagher's stay permanent in 2027, meaning that Tottenham would not receive payment right away, but David Moyes is nevertheless a 'big admirer' of the 'proven' 26-year-old.

Gallagher is under contract with Tottenham until the summer of 2031, but Spurs would be largely powerless to let their biggest earners depart for cut-price fees if they find themselves playing Championship football next season.

Gallagher has registered just one assist and no goals in 13 appearances for the Lilywhites since joining from Atletico Madrid in a €40m (£34.8m) deal during the January transfer window.

Which other Tottenham players could leave if Spurs go down?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

While Tottenham's overall performance against Brighton was arguably one of the best of their season so far, the outlook remains incredibly bleak for the 2018-19 Champions League finalists.

Xavi Simons at least did his value no harm whatsoever with a delightful assist for Pedro Porro and stunning second-half strike in North London, and the Netherlands international would be expected to lead a mass summer exodus if Spurs go down.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Richarlison are also among the high-profile names who could depart, while Randal Kolo Muani and Joao Palhinha's loan arrivals would not be made permanent.