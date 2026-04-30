Man United's Mason Mount makes bold Premier League title claim as attacker's 'dream' is revealed

By Matt Law | 30 Apr 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 19:30

Manchester United attacker Mason Mount has insisted that the Red Devils can seriously challenge for next season's Premier League title.

The 20-time English champions are currently third in the Premier League table, 12 points behind the leaders Arsenal, and their form under Michael Carrick has been exemplary.

Man United have won nine, drawn two and lost two of their 13 games since Carrick's arrival, and the Englishman is the firm favourite to secure the managerial job on a long-term basis.

Mount won three trophies during his time at Chelsea, including the Champions League, but the attacker has said that he 'dreams' of winning the Premier League.

Man United have not lifted the league trophy since 2012, but Mount is confident that the team can challenge for the championship during the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / APL

Mount: 'Man United can challenge for next season's Premier League title'

"The Premier League and I think we can do it. I dreamt of that as a kid. I dreamt of winning the Champions League," Mount told Sky Sports News.

"To win the Premier League, a domestic title, not many get to say they've done that. Next season it could be a possibility if we keep working hard.

"There were a few results that didn't go our way this year and we find ourselves in third. There's a long way to go and a lot of hard work over pre-season but that'll be a special goal.

"I think you have to be realistic, but there is a big confidence behind that. Some of the games that we played this season - away at Arsenal, Liverpool - we know it is about consistency through the whole season. If we can get that right, we'll be right up there."

© Imago

Mount praises Carrick with Englishman firm favourite for Man United managerial job

Mount was also full of praise for Carrick for the 44-year-old's work at the helm.

"It was difficult at the beginning because Michael comes in and I got injured, so I missed a few games," Mount said.

"But he was brilliant with me and speaking to me and just saying 'look, I want you back, you're a massive part of the team and the squad', and 'when you're around the lads you obviously have a big effect', so I know where I stand within the group."

Mount has had an injury-hit spell with Man United thus far, only making 69 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

The Englishman will now be bidding to put his fitness problems behind him to make a telling contribution for the club moving forward.