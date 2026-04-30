Man United transfer news: All four Paris Saint-Germain midfield targets also on Red Devils' radar

By Axel Clody | 30 Apr 2026 11:29

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to add a fresh midfielder to their engine room in the upcoming transfer window. Four profiles have been identified — and all four are also on Manchester United's radar, setting up a major summer scrap with the Red Devils.

Following their 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, Paris Saint-Germain are well placed to make it to the Champions League final and even pull off a domestic and continental double. While everything is rolling along smoothly on the sporting side for the French capital club, that has not stopped the hierarchy from busying themselves behind the scenes for next season.

L'Equipe recently revealed that the Parisians want to reinforce two positions as a priority this summer: a central defender and an attacking element. For the latter slot, a versatile winger in the mould of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia appears to be the brief Luis Campos is working with, the Portuguese already making contact regarding both Yan Diomande and Gabriel Martinelli.

Paris Saint-Germain plotting summer midfielder swoop

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

In the upcoming transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain are also keen to land a midfielder and have begun moving their pieces in the search for the perfect candidate, according to PSG Inside Actus. Six profiles have reportedly been identified and given the green light internally, but only four names have leaked out: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Mateus Fernandes, Manu Kone and Carlos Baleba.

Those four players are believed to be on the European champions' final shortlist and are being closely tracked by both the staff and the recruitment cell. Talks could rapidly accelerate over the coming weeks with these promising under-25 midfielders.

Three of the shortlist also on Manchester United's radar

© Iconsport / PA Images

Crucially for the Red Devils, three names from Paris Saint-Germain's four-man shortlist are also firmly on Manchester United's wishlist as Michael Carrick's side prepare for life without Casemiro. Brighton's Baleba has long been one of Manchester United's preferred midfield targets, with Sky Sports News confirming earlier this year that the club had explored the conditions of a move and previously held an agreement on personal terms.

Lille's Bouaddi has emerged as a more economically viable alternative, with reports suggesting Manchester United could land the 18-year-old for around £40m thanks to existing ties forged through the Leny Yoro deal.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has reportedly been recommended to the Old Trafford hierarchy by captain Bruno Fernandes, with The Athletic confirming the Red Devils have been scouting the West Ham man for the upcoming summer.

As for Kone, the picture is even more advanced. According to Italian journalist Francesca Teodori, Manchester United have been backed to sign the France international in the upcoming summer window for around £35m, with Roma reportedly under financial pressure to cash in. The 24-year-old is said to be 'very keen' on a switch to Old Trafford, putting the Red Devils in a strong position should Paris Saint-Germain attempt to enter the race.

For the final pick, PSG Inside Actus indicates that several criteria will weigh in. Tactical fit for Luis Enrique's system, ability to settle in quickly and overall potential are all chief considerations. The hierarchy want a ball-winning midfielder, physically imposing and capable of breaking forward. Based on those criteria, Manu Kone — who could be pushed towards the door by AS Roma — appears to be the ideal candidate, or at the very least the one who ticks the most boxes.