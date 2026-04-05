Man United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes 'urges' club to sign Premier League midfielder in opportunistic summer deal

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Apr 2026 14:00

Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will have to wait until April 13 for their Premier League campaign to resume, but they will be looking forward to the final stretch of the season given they are in a strong position.

Michael Carrick's side are third in the table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with just seven games remaining, and many fans have started to look ahead to the summer transfer window.

United focused on improving their attack in 2025, so it would not be surprising if they looked to strengthen in other areas in 2026.

The Mirror claim that captain Bruno Fernandes has encouraged United to sign Portuguese compatriot Mateus Fernandes from West Ham.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Mateus Fernandes assessed: Should Manchester United sign midfielder?

West Ham are 18th in the table, but they have improved considerably of late, and Mateus Fernandes has been central to the team's upturn in form.

The 21-year-old has generally operated in deeper midfield zones, though he has at times had freedom to push forward whenever Tomas Soucek has dropped back.

MATEUS FERNANDES 2025-26 Premier League Appearances: 29 Goals: 3 Assists: 3

Fernandes has averaged one key pass per 90 in the league, and while his figure is the same as Casemiro, it should be noted that West Ham's average possession figure of 42.1% is significantly lower than United's 53.1%.

The Portuguese international has also averaged more tackles (2.8) per 90 than Casemiro (2.4), and his strong performances would make him a sensible addition, especially if his price drops should West Ham suffer relegation.

© Imago / Action Plus

Is Kobbie Mainoo enough? How Many midfielders do Man United need?

Considering Manuel Ugarte's future at Old Trafford is in doubt, Kobbie Mainoo is the only midfielder at the club that is sure to be in the squad next season.

Casemiro has confirmed he will leave for free upon the expiry of his contract, so signing just one player for that position would be risky.

At least two midfielders should be brought in, but the Red Devils may need as many as three given they look certain to qualify for the Champions League.