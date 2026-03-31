Casemiro's next club: Cristiano Ronaldo 'trying to persuade" Manchester United star not to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

By Ben Sully | 31 Mar 2026 14:30

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made an attempt to dissuade Casemiro from joining Inter Miami this summer.

Casemiro announced in January that the 2025-26 campaign would be his last in a Man United shirt.

The Red Devils ultimately decided against activating the 12-month extension on Casemiro's four-year deal, which will expire at the end of June.

Casemiro's recent impressive performances have led to speculation about whether he could still extend his stay at Old Trafford.

However, the 34-year-old has insisted that the final decision has been "made and done", meaning he will become a free agent this season.

© Imago / VCG

Ronaldo wants Casemiro to join Al-Nassr

With Casemiro on the lookout for a new challenge, MLS side Inter Miami have made a proposal to bring the Man United midfielder to the USA.

However, according to Marca, Ronaldo is trying to convince Casemiro to move to the Saudi Pro League rather than link up with his old foe Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The Portugal international is keen for Casemiro to join his current project with Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr, believing that his former Real Madrid teammate would add signicant quality to Jorge Jesus's squad.

The report claims that a move to Saudi Arabia would give the Brazilian the chance to earn a lucrative contract, similar to the £ 375,000-a-week deal he currently enjoys at Man United.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Why do Inter Miami want to sign Casemiro?

However, Ronaldo may have his work cut out to persuade Casemiro to make the leap to Saudi Arabia, with Inter Miami believed to be in advanced negotiations with the veteran midfielder.

The Herons view Casemiro as the ideal option to replace former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, who retired at the end of the 2025 season.

A switch to Inter Miami would see the Brazil international play alongside former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The potential move would also enable Casemiro to play under former Barca man Javier Mascherano and link up with his ex-Real Madrid and Man United teammate Sergio Reguilon.