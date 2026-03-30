Barcelona president Joan Laporta claims he was "right" to sanction Lionel Messi's 2021 exit

By Ben Sully | 30 Mar 2026 14:46 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 15:21

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has defended the decision to part ways with Lionel Messi in 2021.

Messi bid a tearful goodbye to Barcelona in a press conference in August 2021 after being told that it would not be possible for him to sign a new deal.

Barcelona felt that the club's financial struggles at the time made it impossible to retain the services of their greatest ever player.

As a result, Messi left as a free agent and joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.

Laporta has faced criticism for the decision to part ways with Messi and the subsequent handling of his Camp Nou departure.

© Imago

Laporta defends Messi exit decision

In an interview with El Pais, Laporta has defended his decision, insisting it was the correct thing to do to protect the club's financial future.

"I had to make a decision and I think I was right, the results speak for themselves," Laporta said.

"We were able to recover the club's economy, we made a competitive team, and it was time for the generational change, Leo was at the end of his career, and we had to make a new team.

"Would I have liked to make a new team with Leo helping? Yes. That was tried, but it could not be."

© Iconsport / Alfaqui

Laporta addresses future Messi plans

The 2021 exit has damaged Laporta's relationship with Messi, but there are still plans to give the Inter Miami star the send-off he deserved five years ago.

"He is a key player of his generation, [Laszlo] Kubala, [Johan] Cruyff and Messi. He deserves a statue and a tribute match. Barca is his home.

"The relationship in the future and the immediate present will be as Leo wants and as Barça wants. At some point, interests will converge again."

Messi made headlines in November when he posted images on social media of an unannounced trip to Camp Nou.

While the relationship between Laporta and Messi may be irreparable, it feels only a matter of time until the latter makes an official return to Camp Nou, even if it's for a farewell game to honour his legacy.