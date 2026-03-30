England vs. Japan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for international friendly

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Mar 2026 15:03

England will take on Japan at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday in an international friendly match.

The two teams will both be aiming to pick up the win and build momentum ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the summer.

What time does England vs. Japan kick off?

England vs. Japan will kick off at 7:45pm in the UK.

Where is England vs. Japan being played?

England welcome Japan to Wembley Stadium, which can hold a capacity of up to 90,000.

How to watch England vs. Japan in the UK

TV channels

The friendly fixture between England and Japan will be available to watch on ITV1.

Online streaming

Alternatively, the game will also be available to stream via ITVX.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted to the ITV Football X (formerly Twitter) account throughout the match.

What is at stake for England and Japan?

Both teams will be using Tuesday's friendly as preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

As a result, players on the peripheries of both squads will be fighting to secure their spot on the plane to the summer tournament.

England and Japan will also be aiming to record the victory and build winning momentum going into the competition.