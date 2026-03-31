England's World Cup 2026 opponents sack head coach after Arsenal star's crucial contribution

By Ben Knapton | 31 Mar 2026 07:56

England's upcoming World Cup 2026 opponents Ghana have announced the departure of head coach Otto Addo, just a couple of months out from the start of the tournament.

The Black Stars comfortably secured their spot at the upcoming global gathering in North America with eight wins from 10 qualifying matches, topping Group I by a six-point margin in the process.

However, Otto - who had been in charge since 2024 - failed to lead Ghana to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, as the four-time winners missed out on a spot for the first time since 2004.

Furthermore, following a 1-0 victory over Comoros to conclude their World Cup 2026 Qualifying campaign, Ghana have suffered four straight friendly losses to Japan, South Korea, Austria and Germany.

Earlier this month, the Black Stars were pummelled 5-1 by Austria before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Germany on Monday evening, as Kai Havertz and Deniz Undav struck either side of an Abdul Fatawu equaliser.

Ghana sack Otto Addo two months before 2026 World Cup

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Following their fourth successive reverse, Ghana have confirmed the sacking of 50-year-old Addo and are currently scoping out possible replacements for their erstwhile manager.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo effective immediately," a statement from the GFA read.

"The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours. The Ghana Football Association will communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course."

Addo - formerly assistant manager of Borussia Dortmund - was first promoted to Ghana head coach in 2022, overseeing their World Cup group-stage exit before his initial departure.

The 50-year-old leaves for a second time with a record of eight wins, five defeats and nine losses from 22 matches, and he departs a little over two months before Ghana face England, Croatia and Panama in their World Cup 2026 group.

Ghana sack Otto Addo: Advantage England?

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to journalist Gary Al Smith, the early favourite to take charge of the Ghana national team is James Kwesi Appiah, who has been head coach of the Sudan national team since 2023.

Whether Appiah would be willing to take the job on or stay for the World Cup is another question entirely, but the uncertainty is hardly helpful before the biggest sporting event on the 2026 calendar.

Ghana have no lack of talent in their playing ranks, from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Fatawu and the injured Mohammed Kudus, but their managerial shake-up and dismal recent form makes for pleasing reading for England.

The Three Lions will face the four-time African champions at the Gillette Stadium on June 23, following their opener with Croatia on June 17 and Group L finale against Panama on June 27.