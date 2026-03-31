England midfielder Elliot Anderson vows to ignore transfer speculation amid Man City, Man United links

By Ben Sully | 31 Mar 2026 01:05

Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson has insisted he is not currently focused on rumours over a potential summer move.

Anderson has been a standout performer in a Forest shirt since arriving from Newcastle in the summer of 2024.

As a result of his consistent displays, he continues to be linked with a move away from the City Ground.

Even if Forest avoids relegation, they may find it difficult to keep hold of a player who is attracting interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Anderson brushes off transfer speculation

Local rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are among Anderson's potential suitors, with the latter said to be leading the race at this stage.

Arsenal have also been credited with interest, while Newcastle United could look to re-sign their academy product.

Despite being the subject of much speculation, Anderson insists he is only thinking about his obligations as a Forest and England player.

"I've got the World Cup this summer, so all my eyes are on that and playing for England," Anderson said ahead of England's friendly with Japan on Tuesday.

"I've got the badge on, so that’s all I’m thinking about at the moment."

© Imago

Anderson targeting World Cup starting spot

The midfielder is one of 11 players who joined up with the England squad after Friday's 1-1 draw with Uruguay, having been given extra time off by Thomas Tuchel due to his busy schedule.

Anderson looks set to start in midfield for England's final friendly before Tuchel announces his 2026 World Cup squad.

The 23-year-old made it clear that he is taking nothing for granted when asked whether he felt he was assured of a starting spot at the World Cup.

"I want it that way, but I’ve got a full season left with Forest and plenty of games," Anderson added.

"There’s plenty of time until the World Cup, so I’ve got to keep my standards until then and make sure it happens."

Anderson's season with Forest could still end in joy or disappointment, as the Tricky Trees balance their Europa League campaign with a Premier League survival fight.