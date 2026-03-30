Preview: Bayern Munich Women vs Manchester United Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 30 Mar 2026 23:05 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 23:11

Manchester United Women will head to the Allianz Arena for Wednesday's Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich Women.

The hosts boast a slender lead after claiming a narrow 3-2 victory in last week's first leg at Old Trafford.

Match preview

Bayern Munich are competing in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals after securing a top-four finish in the inaugural league phase.

The German giants have struggled in recent last-eight appearances, having failed to progress from each of their last four UWCL quarter-finals.

However, they are now in a strong position to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2020-21 after recording a hard-fought 3-2 victory in last week's first leg at Old Trafford.

Pernille Harder saw two efforts cancelled out by Maya Le Tissier and Hanna Lundkvist, before substitute Momoko Tanikawa restored Bayern's advantage with an 84th-minute winner.

Jose Barcala's side will head into the second leg on the back of a 2-0 victory over Bavarian rivals Nurnberg, which saw them equal the club record of 18 consecutive home wins in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Bayern will fancy their chances of claiming another win in Thursday's fixture, having won all five of their previous UWCL home meetings with English sides, including a 3-2 success over Arsenal in the league phase.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Unlike their opponents, Man United had to go through a knockout phase playoff to secure their quarter-final spot after settling for a sixth-place finish in the league.

The Red Devils cruised through their playoff tie against Spanish side Atletico Madrid, backing up a 3-0 win in the Spanish capital with a 2-0 victory on home turf.

However, they have experienced a poor run of results since their second leg against Atleti, having won just one of their previous six competitive matches (D1, L4).

The four defeats in that period include back-to-back losses against Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round and the League Cup final, as well as a disappointing result in Saturday's derby clash with Women's Super League leaders Manchester City.

Man United conceded three goals inside 50 minutes in a heavy 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, causing them to drop from second to fourth place in the table, denting their hopes of qualifying for next season's UWCL.

Marc Skinner's side have experienced mixed results on their European travels this season, having won three and lost two of their five UWCL away games, including a 5-2 defeat to Wolfsburg on their last trip to Germany in November.

Bayern Munich Women Women's Champions League form:

W W W D W W

Bayern Munich Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Manchester United Women Women's Champions League form:

L L W W W L

Manchester United Women form (all competitions):

L L D W L L

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Bayern remain without the services of Klara Buhl, Jovana Damnjanovic, Alara Sehitler, Katharina Naschenweng and Anna Klink.

Long-term absentees Lena Oberdorf and Sarah Zadrazil are long-term absentees and are continuing to work on their rehabilitation from anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Momoko Tanikawa is in contention to start the second after coming off the bench to register a goal and an assist at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Man United’s absentee list features Ellen Wangerheim, Ella Toone, Celin Bizet, Leah Galton, Dominique Janssen and Anna Sandberg.

Forward Elisabeth Terland has not featured in the last two matches, making her a doubt for Wednesday’s trip to Munich.

Midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme is set to return to the midfield after serving a one-match ban at the weekend for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Bayern Munich Women possible starting lineup:

Mahmutovic; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Gilles, Simon; Tanikawa, Stanway; Dallmann, Caruso, Kett; Harder

Manchester United Women possible starting lineup:

Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Turner, Rolfo; Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa, Naalsund; Park, Malard, Schuller

We say: Bayern Munich Women 3-1 Manchester United Women (Bayern to win 6-3 on aggregate)

Man United head to Germany on the back of a poor run of form, and we think they will experience another disappointing outing in Wednesday's second leg.

That is because Bayern a formidable force on home turf, and believe they will make full use of home advantage to claim a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.