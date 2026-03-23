Preview: Manchester United Women vs Bayern Munich Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 23 Mar 2026 22:54 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 23:05

Manchester United Women will welcome Bayern Munich Women to Old Trafford for Wednesday's Women's Champions League contest.

The German giants secured their quarter-final spot with a top-four finish in the league phase, while the Red Devils came through a playoff tie against Atletico Madrid.

Match preview

Man United are the only team left in the competition that are making their quarter-final debut after successfully negotiating their way to the last-eight stage of their first main draw appearance.

The Red Devils finished in sixth place in the league phase with four wins from six matches (L2), which set up a knockout playoff round tie against Atletico Madrid.

Marc Skinner's side cruised to a 3-0 victory in the Spanish capital, before they backed up that impressive display with a 2-0 success at Leigh Sports Village.

Man United have not had it their own way since dispatching the Spanish side, losing to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round and League Cup final, before dropping two points in a frustrating goalless draw with West Ham United in the Women's Super League.

They looked set to experience more disappointment when Everton's Inma Gabarro netted a 90th-minute equaliser in Saturday's home clash, but fortunately for Man United, Melvine Malard saved the day with a winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time, moving her side into second place in the battle for UWCL qualification.

That result also represented the club's sixth consecutive home win in all competitions, which should offer a source of inspiration ahead of Wednesday's tricky UWCL clash against the German champions.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

In contrast to Man United, Bayern avoided the knockout phase playoffs with a fourth-place finish in the league phase.

Jose Barcala's side finished a point above Arsenal and Man United after winning four, drawing one and losing one of their six league phase matches.

Bayern are now dreaming of going all the way to lift their first UWCL final, with the German side also looking to add the Frauen-Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal to the DFB-Supercup they have already won this season.

The Bavarians maintained their 11-point lead at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga table with a dominant 5-0 victory over relegation-threatened Essen at the weekend.

Pernille Harder netted a brace alongside goals from Linda Dallmann, Natalia Padilla and Edna Imade as Bayern eased to a 10th consecutive victory and extended their unbeaten run to 22 matches in all competitons (W21, D1).

In fact, the German giants have won their last six competitive away games by a combined 18-1 scoreline, demonstrating why they are favourites for their first meeting with Man United.

Manchester United Women Women's Champions League form: