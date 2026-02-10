Preview: Atletico Madrid Women vs Manchester United Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 10 Feb 2026 23:56

Manchester United Women will travel to the Spanish capital for Thursday's Women's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Both teams will be desperate to claim a first-leg advantage ahead of next week's return leg, with Bayern Munich waiting in the quarter-finals for the winner of the knockout phase playoff tie.

Match preview

Atletico were unconvincing in the league phase, but they ultimately did enough to secure an 11th-place finish.

The Spanish side won two of their opening four matches of the main draw, including an emphatic 6-0 success against St Polten on matchday one.

Atleti lost back-to-back UWCL games against Man United and Juventus, before they claimed a crucial 4-0 victory against Twente in the Netherlands.

Unfortunately for the Spanish side, they mustered just one point from their final two league phase matches, ensuring they had to settle for an unseeded spot in the knockout phase playoffs.

Atleti will enter the knockout rounds with a new manager after Jose Herrera was appointed head coach following the dismissal of Victor Martin, who failed to win any of their final 10 matches in regulation time, including a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

Herrera started with a frustrating draw with Granada, but he has since overseen an upturn in fortunes with a 4-1 victory over Athletic Club in the Copa de la Reina quarter-finals and a 1-0 away win over Levante at the weekend.

The Atleti boss faces a much tougher task on Thursday, especially as the hosts are yet to win a home game in the UWCL main draw this season (D1, L2).

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Man United, meanwhile, finished in sixth spot and a point adrift of the top four after winning four and drawing two of their six matches in the league phase.

The Red Devils may have missed out on an automatic quarter-final berth, but they would have still been pleased to secure a seed playoff spot in their first appearance in the UWCL main draw.

Marc Skinner's side should carry signicant momentum into Thursday's first leg, having put together a nine-game unbeaten run since losing 3-0 at home to Lyon in December's UWCL encounter.

In fact, Man United have won each of their last five competitive matches, including a 1-0 success in last month's Women's League Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

The Red Devils enjoyed a successful trip to the King Power Stadium in their most recent outing, with Julia Zigiotti Olme and Elisabeth Terland netting in a 2-0 win to put Man United in second position in the Women's Super League table.

That result also represented a fourth clean sheet in the last six competitive games and the fourth win in the past five competitive away matches.

Thursday's visitors will also take immense confidence from the fact that they have already beaten Atletico in Madrid this season, claiming a narrow 1-0 win when the two sides faced off in October's league phase meeting.

Atletico Madrid Women Women's Champions League form:

W L L W D L

Atletico Madrid Women form (all competitions):

L L L D W W

Manchester United Women Women's Champions League form:

W W W L L W

Manchester United Women form (all competitions):

D W W W W W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico Madrid forward Gio Garbelini remains sidelined with a leg injury she sustained in October's league phase clash against Man United.

Key attacker Luany is suspended for Thursday's fixture after being sent off in Atletico's most recent UWCL game against Lyon.

Herrera could opt for consistency by selecting the same lineup that has started the last two competitive matches.

As for the visitors, Ella Toone and Leah Galton remain unavailable for selection due to hip and back injuries respectively.

Full-back Jayde Riviere is pushing for a recall after dropping to the bench for Saturday's WSL win over Leicester.

Fridolina Rolfo and Terland could come into Skinner's thinking if he opts to alter his attacking options for the European fixture.

Atletico Madrid Women possible starting lineup:

Gallardo; Alexia, Lloris, Lauren, Menayo, Medina; Iannuzzi, Boe Risa, Bartel, Sarriegi; Jensen

Manchester United Women possible starting lineup:

Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa; Malard, Park, Rolfo; Terland

We say: Atletico Madrid Women 0-2 Manchester United Women

Man United will be full of confidence following their recent run of form, and we think their sturdy backline will provide the foundation for Skinner's side to beat Atletico in the Spanish capital for the second time this season.

