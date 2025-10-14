Sports Mole previews Thursday's Women's Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid Women and Manchester United Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Manchester United Women will travel to the Spanish capital for Thursday's Women's Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid Women.

The Red Devils started their league phase campaign with a narrow win over Valerenga, while Atleti eased to a dominant victory against St. Polten on matchday one.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid put to bed last season's UWCL qualifying exit with a dramatic victory in their third-round qualifying clash against Hacken.

After playing out a 1-1 draw in Sweden, Atleti appeared to be heading towards a 1-0 defeat in the second leg before Luany converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time to keep her team in the competition.

Atleti went on to find the all-important winner in extra time to ensure their participation in the league phase alongside fellow Liga F teams Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Víctor Martín's side kicked off the main draw with an emphatic 6-0 win over St. Polten in Austria, where Fiamma Iannuzzi netted a late brace following goals from Gio Garbelini, Andrea Medina, Luany and Vilde Boe Risa.

Unfortunately for Atletico, they were quickly brought down to earth by a heavy 6-0 loss in Sunday's home clash with Liga F leaders Barcelona, leaving them in third spot and seven points adrift of the summit.

After suffering their first Liga F defeat of the season, Atleti will be desperate to bounce back in their first European meeting against an English team since losing to Chelsea in the last 16 in 2021-22.

Man United are competing in the UWCL main draw for the first time after successfully negotiating their way through the qualifying rounds.

Marc Skinner's side saw off PSV Eindhoven and Hammarby in single-leg ties, before they overturned a first-leg deficit to claim a 3-1 aggregate victory over Norwegian side Brann in the final round of qualifying.

The Red Devils enjoyed another successful outing against a team from Norway in last week's league phase opener against Valerenga, which saw Maya Le Tissier score a decisive penalty in a 1-0 win at Leigh Sports Village.

They backed up that result with an impressive 4-1 victory in Sunday's Women's Super League game against Everton at Hill Dickson Stadium, which came courtesy of a Jess Park brace, a Melvine Malard effort and a Hikaru Kitagawa own goal.

That result extended Man United's unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions (W5, D2), while it also kept them in third place and two points adrift of WSL leaders Chelsea.

Man United have also not conceded more than one goal in any of their 11 competitive games this season, and after recording seven shutouts in that period, they will be looking to produce another strong defensive display in their first away game in the UWCL main draw.

Team News

Atletico could head into Wednesday’s fixture without the services of Rosa Otermin, Carmen Menayo, Sheila Guijarro and Macarena Portales.

Norway international Synne Jensen is pushing for a recall after dropping down to the bench for the defeat to Barcelona.

Luany will provide one of Atletico’s main attacking threats, having scored six goals and provided four assists in 10 competitive appearances this season.

As for the visitors, they are likely to be without defender Millie Turner and winger Celine Bizet due to injury.

Park will come back into the starting lineup after netting a brace in Sunday’s substitute appearance against her former club Everton.

Julia Zigiotti Olme is also pushing for a recall, which could see Lisa Naalsund drop down to the bench for Thursday’s away fixture.

Atletico Madrid Women possible starting lineup:

Gallardo; Alexia, Lauren, Lloris, Medina; Garcia, Boe Risa, Fiamma; Luany, Jensen, Gio

Manchester United Women possible starting lineup:

We say: Atletico Madrid Women 1-2 Manchester United Women

Manchester United have not conceded more than one goal in any of their matches this season, and we think that their sturdy backline will provide the foundation for a narrow victory against an Atleti side that will be reeling from their recent 6-0 defeat to Barcelona.

