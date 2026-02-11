Wednesday's Scottish Premiership predictions and previews including Celtic vs. Livingston, Motherwell vs. Rangers

Today's Scottish Premiership predictions include a rejuvenated Celtic taking on Livingston, Dundee United facing Aberdeen, Falkirk against Dundee, Kilmarnock going head-to-head with St Mirren and high-flying Motherwell challenging title-chasing Rangers.
Celtic vs. Livingston (February 11, 7:45pm)
Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership standings come head-to-head on Wednesday night as Celtic host Livingston.
The hosts are third in the table with 48 points from 24 games, while the visitors are bottom of the standings with just 11 points from 25 fixtures.
We say: Celtic 3-0 Livingston
Celtic have been rejuvenated since O'Neill's return, and with Livingston continuing to struggle, we are backing the Bhoys to secure a comfortable win.
Dundee United vs. Aberdeen (February 11, 7:45pm)
Dundee United and Aberdeen square off at Tannadice Park on Wednesday, with both sides looking for a late surge into the top six before the Scottish Premiership split slams the door shut.
In a clash between eighth and seventh, respectively, neither side has been in particularly convincing form in recent weeks, stringing a combined two wins between them in their last 10 games.
We say: Dundee United 1-1 Aberdeen
Given both sides’ recent form and defensive fragility, this one has all the hallmarks of a tense, scrappy affair where neither can quite seize control.
Falkirk vs. Dundee (February 11, 7:45pm)
Falkirk will get a Dundee double header at the Falkirk Stadium underway when they take on Dundee on Wednesday, before meeting city rivals Dundee United at the weekend.
The hosts are sixth in the Scottish Premiership standings with 36 points from 25 games, while the visitors are 10th with 23 points from 24 fixtures.
We say: Falkirk 2-0 Dundee
Falkirk have been enjoying a strong run in recent weeks, and with Dundee's confidence hit by the weekend's dramatic late loss to Celtic, we are backing the hosts to capitalise and win this one.
Kilmarnock vs. St Mirren (February 11, 7:45pm)
St Mirren will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches when they take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.
The visitors are currently ninth in the Scottish Premiership table, six points ahead of 11th-placed Kilmarnock, demonstrating the importance of this week's contest.
We say: Kilmarnock 1-2 St Mirren
Kilmarnock are more than capable of picking up a positive result on Wednesday night, but St Mirren are in impressive form, and we are backing the visitors to secure another win here.
Motherwell vs. Rangers (February 11, 8:00pm)
The Scottish Premiership's two most in-form sides do battle on Wednesday when Motherwell host Rangers at Fir Park.
The hosts are fourth in the standings with 43 points from 24 fixtures, while the visitors are second in the table with 51 points from 25 games.
We say: Motherwell 2-2 Rangers
Motherwell and Rangers are both in superb form heading into this game, and with the two appearing evenly-matched on paper, we are predicting a hard-fought draw.
