Preview: Kilmarnock vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

St Mirren will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches when they take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

The visitors are currently ninth in the Scottish Premiership table, six points ahead of 11th-placed Kilmarnock, demonstrating the importance of this week's contest.

Match preview

Kilmarnock have a record of three wins, eight draws and 14 defeats from their 25 Scottish Premiership matches this season, with 17 points leaving them in 11th spot in the table.

Killie have the second-worst defensive record in the Scottish Premiership this season, conceding 48 times, and that has been their main issue during the current campaign.

Neil McCann's side will enter this match off the back of a 5-1 defeat to Rangers, but they did win their last home league game, recording a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Kilmarnock have the second-worst home record in the Scottish Premiership this season, only picking up nine points from 12 matches.

Killie lead the overall head-to-head against St Mirren, meanwhile, recording 31 wins to the away side's 19, while 17 of their 67 matches in all competitions have finished all square.

As for St Mirren, the Buddies will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup, and they will now take on Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals.

Stephen Robinson's side are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over Hearts in their last Scottish Premiership fixture on February 3.

Hearts were actually the last team to beat St Mirren in the middle of January, but it has still been a testing campaign for the club, with 23 points from 24 matches leaving them in ninth spot in the table, six points above their opponents in this match.

The Saints drew 0-0 with Kilmarnock when the pair last locked horns at the end of December, and both have posted two wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

LLDLWL

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

LDLLWL

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

LLLDDW

St Mirren form (all competitions):

LWDDWW

Team News

Kilmarmock will be without the services of Dominic Thompson on Wednesday night, with the defender sent off in the team's heavy defeat to Rangers last time out.

As a result, Zac Williams could be introduced into the starting side here.

Djenairo Daniels is also a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury, but there will be another start in the final third of the field for Tyreece John-Jules.

As for St Mirren, Jake Young remains suspended, while Jonah Ayunga, Keanu Baccus and Mark O'Hara are on the sidelines through injury.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Jacob Devaney has been excellent since his arrival at St Mirren, and there will be another start for the 18-year-old.

Mikael Mandron has scored 11 times in all competitions during the current season, and the 31-year-old will once again feature in the final third of the field.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Roos; Schjonning-Larsen, Schlite-Brown, Deas, Z Williams; Lyons, Watson, Polworth; Kiltie; Anderson, John-Jules

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, King, Freckleton; Richardson, Phillips, Devaney, Gogic, John; Mandron, N'Lundulu

We say: Kilmarnock 1-2 St Mirren

Kilmarnock are more than capable of picking up a positive result on Wednesday night, but St Mirren are in impressive form, and we are backing the visitors to secure another win here.

