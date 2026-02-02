Preview: Rangers vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Feb 2026 15:03

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership table come together on Wednesday when Rangers welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox.

The hosts are third in the table with 48 points from 24 league games, while the visitors are 11th with 17 points from 24 fixtures.

Match preview

Rangers endured a disastrous start to the 2025-26 season, with Russell Martin overseeing just five wins, six draws and six defeats from the first 17 matches of the campaign, leading to his eventual dismissal in October.

After a 2-2 draw with Dundee United under Steven Smith's interim management, Danny Rohl was appointed as the new permanent manager at Ibrox, and the German boss has overseen a major improvement.

Rohl actually experienced a difficult start to life for the Gers, losing three of his first five matches at the helm, including a lacklustre 3-0 loss to SK Brann in the Europa League in his debut game as manager.

However, Rangers have subsequently won 12, drawn four and lost only three games in their next 19 outings across all competitions.

Rohl's side have been particularly impressive in the Scottish Premiership, recording eight triumphs, one draw and one loss, leading to the Gers rapidly rising to third in the standings with 48 points, only six points adrift from leaders Hearts.

Off the back of failing to win each of their last two outings, losing to Porto and drawing with Hibernian, Rohl will be eager for his side to get back to winning ways and continue applying pressure to the Jambos, and the hosts will be extremely confident of claiming all three points on Wednesday.

Rangers' visitors, Kilmarnock, are experiencing a miserable campaign, placed 11th in the standings with just 17 points from 24 league fixtures, leaving Killie three points adrift from 10th-placed St Mirren.

Kilmarnock, who lost only one of their first seven Scottish Premiership games, with four draws and two wins, embarked on a shocking run of 16 matches without a victory, including 12 defeats.

However, Kilmarnock claimed a much-needed 3-0 triumph over Aberdeen to end their winless woes at the weekend, and Neil McCann will be looking for his side to pick up another positive result as they aim to climb towards safety.

Killie will, however, have to overcome a disheartening record in this fixture, having lost all of their last four meetings with the Gers, conceding a massive 16 and scoring just three during that period.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W W W W W D

Rangers form (all competitions):

W W W W L D

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

D L L D L W

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L L D L L W

Team News

Rangers will be without Bailey Rice, Connor Barron and Derek Cornelius for this match due to injury issues.

After failing to hit the net against Hibernian at the weekend, Rohl could rotate his forward line for this game, meaning Mikey Moore and Bojan Miovski could come into the starting attack.

As for Kilmarnock, Djenairo Daniels, Jamie Brandon, Kyle Magennis and Matthew Kennedy are all unable to feature due to injury.

Following a stunning and confidence-boosting win over Aberdeen last time out, McCann could opt to name an unchanged team against the Gers.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Fernandez, Meghoma; Raskin, Chukwuani; Moore, Aasgaard, Gassama; Miovski

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Roos; Schjonning-Larsen, Brown, Deas, Thompson; Lyons, Watson, Polworth; Kiltie; Anderson, John-Jules

We say: Rangers 2-0 Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock may be boosted by the weekend's triumph, but Rangers are the significantly stronger side, especially boasting the home advantage, leading us to expect the Gers to continue their improved run under Rohl by claiming another win.

