Europa League playoff draw: Celtic handed challenging away trip before Old Firm derby

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Jan 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 14:02

Celtic will play against Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart in the Europa League knockout round playoffs following Friday’s draw in Nyon.

The Scottish giants secured a 4-2 victory over FC Utrecht at Parkhead on Thursday night to finish 21st in the 36-team League Phase and earn a place in the playoff round.

A two-legged tie with German side Stuttgart awaits Celtic next month, with the Hoops avoided the possibility to taking on Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros.

Stuttgart, who currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga table, beat Swiss side Young Boys 3-2 on home soil in their final League Phase fixture on Thursday to finish 11th in the Europa League standings with 15 points, four points more than Celtic.

Celtic will face Stuttgart for the third time in major European competition, having previously done so in the last 16 of the 2002-03 UEFA Cup en route to their most recent European final under current interim boss Martin O'Neill.

The Hoops claimed a 5-4 aggregate win over Stuttgart back then, winning 3-1 in Glasgow and losing 3-2 in Germany, before progressing to the UEFA Cup showpiece event where they lost 3-2 against Porto.

This term, Celtic will play host to Stuttgart at Parkhead for the first leg of their Europa League playoff on February 18/19, before travelling to the Neckarstadion for the second leg on February 25/26.

The second leg is scheduled to take place just three or four days before Celtic lock horns with Old Firm rivals Rangers in what could prove to be an important Scottish Premiership showdown at the top of the table on March 1.

O’Neill’s squad is set to be tested during a busy fixture schedule in multiple competitions over the next few months, with Celtic eager to end their campaign on a high with Scottish Premiership glory and a positive run in the Europa League knockout rounds.

The Hoops currently sit third in the Premiership table, two points behind rivals Rangers in second and six points behind leaders Hearts with 15 league games still to play.