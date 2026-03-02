Preview: Aberdeen vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Mar 2026 10:03

Aberdeen will welcome Celtic to Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday for a Scottish Premiership matchup.

The hosts are eighth in the table with 29 points from 28 games, while the visitors are third in the standings with 55 points from 28 fixtures.

Match preview

Aberdeen have endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign that has been marked by huge inconsistency, with promising undefeated spells repeatedly followed by miserable winless runs.

After failing to win any of their opening six games, Aberdeen subsequently won seven, drew two and lost one of their next 10 Scottish Premiership fixtures.

However, another disastrous run followed, with Aberdeen now heading into Wednesday's outing having managed just one victory in their last 12 league games, alongside nine defeats and two draws.

As a result, Aberdeen have fallen down the table to eighth place with 29 points, leaving the Dons a significant 13 points behind the top six and eight points above the drop zone.

While pushing into the top half of the table before the league splits in just five games' time appears unlikely, Peter Leven will still be looking for his side to end their winless run and pick up all three points to strengthen their place away from the bottom two.

However, the Dons will be the major underdogs heading into Wednesday's clash with Celtic, who are currently battling it out with Hearts and Rangers for the Scottish Premiership title.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

The Bhoys have similarly had a 2025-26 campaign defined by inconsistency, including Russell Martin and Wilfried Nancy both being sacked during the season due to a series of poor results.

Martin O'Neill most recently returned to the helm in January 2026 for his second spell as interim manager this term, having also won seven and lost one of eight games in charge from October to December 2025.

Since returning in January, O'Neill has overseen an immediate improvement, with Celtic recording nine wins, three draws and two defeats across all competitions, including five wins, two draws and one defeat in the league.

Their improved form since O'Neill's return has seen Celtic gradually climb closer to league leaders Hearts, but a defeat to Hibernian and draw with Rangers in their last two fixtures has allowed the Jambos to extend their lead.

Consequently, the Bhoys now trail the leaders by eight points, although Celtic have played a game fewer than Hearts, meaning that gap could be closed to five points.

Celtic's objective in the final five fixtures of the regular term will be to bounce back from the loss and draw by putting together a winning run, with the aim of closing the gap on Hearts heading into the post-split fixtures.

Despite the Bhoys' recent results, they will have been boosted by the late comeback to snatch a point in the Old Firm, including a 91st-minute equaliser from Reo Hatate, while Celtic have also not lost to Aberdeen in the league since May 2018, managing 22 wins and five draws since.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

W L L L D L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L L W L D L

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

D W W W L D

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W L L W D

Team News

© Iconsport / SPI / Icon Sport

Aberdeen are set to be without Kristers Tobers, Mats Knoester, Nicholas Suman and Tom McIntyre for Wednesday's match due to injury issues.

Nicky Devlin may also be a doubt after coming off with a suspected injury in the defeat to Hearts at the weekend, meaning Dylan Lobban could start alongside Jack Milne, Liam Morrison and Gavin Molloy in defence.

Celtic will be unable to call upon Alistair Johnston, Arne Engels, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota due to fitness problems, while Auston Trusty will be unavailable due to suspension.

Having netted the stoppage-time equaliser against Rangers last time out, Hatate could be rewarded with a start in midfield, while changes elsewhere could also be made after a difficult beginning to that match.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Lobban, Milne, Morrison, Molloy; Shinnie, Geiger; Olusanya, Cameron, Keskinen; Nisbet

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Araujo, Murray, Scales, Tierney; Nygren, McGregor, Hatate; Tounekti, Cvancara, Maeda

We say: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

Aberdeen are enduring a disastrous run, and with Celtic's dominance in this fixture, we are backing the Bhoys to win this one.

