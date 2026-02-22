Preview: Dundee United vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Feb 2026 21:37

With hosts Dundee United and visitors Aberdeen hoping to avoid finishing in the relegation playoffs of the Scottish Premiership, three points on Tuesday at Tannadice Park could be crucial.

United are seventh with 29 points, one more than their travelling opponents, who are in eighth place following their 3-2 defeat against Dundee on Saturday.

Match preview

Dundee United should have taken the spoils when they clashed with Kilmarnock on Saturday, but they conceded an equaliser in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

One of the reasons that Tuesday will be key in the race for a top-half finish is that both teams have only played 26 league games this term, two fewer than five of the sides above them and at least one more than all the clubs below them.

Manager Jim Goodwin will hope that his side can keep their first clean sheet in 11 league matches, with his team having also conceded the most goals in the top 10 of the division (43).

The Terrors' overall form has been positive of late given they are unbeaten in their last three games, getting the better of opponents twice while scoring six goals.

United's displays on home turf have significant room for improvement considering they have failed to claim victory in any of their past four top-flight outings at Tannadice Park, and a defeat would be their third in five league matches at the ground.

© Imago / Focus Images

Aberdeen's loss last time out can somewhat be excused by the fact they were reduced to 10 men in the 39th minute, though they were leading 1-0 at the time, and they fought back to level the score at 2-2 in the second half only to concede a third six minutes from time.

The Dons are 11 points behind sixth-placed Falkirk, though only five points separate them from 10th-placed St Mirren.

Tuesday's sides have already faced each other twice this season, with the visitors drawing 1-1 at home in December 2025 and losing 2-0 at Tannadice Park three months prior.

Interim boss Peter Leven has overseen three consecutive league defeats in his three most recent games in charge, with his side failing to find the back of the net twice while conceding eight goals.

Aberdeen have also concerningly lost each of their seven most recent away fixtures, losing without reply in their last five contests on the road.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

L

L

L

L

W

D

Dundee United form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

D

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L

L

W

L

L

L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Alex Todd

Dundee United midfielder Craig Sibbald was forced off with an injury last time out, and if he is unable to make the XI on Tuesday, then Julius Eskesen could be an option.

Panutche Camara and Emmanuel Agyei may also feature in the middle of the pitch, while Max Watters and Amar Fatah are possible inclusions in a front two.

Aberdeen centre-back Liam Morrison was sent off against Dundee, and his suspension means Jack Milne is set to start in a back four alongside Tom McIntyre.

Afeez Aremu started at the base of midfield on Saturday, and should he be trusted again, he is likely to appear next to Dennis Geiger and Lyall Cameron.

Striker Kevin Nisbet scored twice against Dundee, and the number nine will hope that wingers Toyosi Olusanya and Topi Keskinen can supply him with chances once again.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Brewer; Sevelj, Iovu, Graham; Stephenson, Camara, Agyei, Eskesen, Ferry; Watters, Fatah

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Bratveit; Devlin, Milne, McIntyre, Frame; Geiger, Aremu, Cameron; Olusanya, Nisbet, Keskinen

We say: Dundee United 2-1 Aberdeen

Dundee United's defensive performances has been poor for some time, and it is hard to see them keeping a clean sheet on Tuesday.

However, Aberdeen's concerning away record cannot be ignored, and there is little reason to believe they can turn their fortunes around.

