Preview: Motherwell vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

Motherwell will aim to extend their Scottish Premiership unbeaten run when they take on Dundee United on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are fourth in the table with 50 points from 27 games, while the visitors are seventh in the standings with 30 points from 27 fixtures.

Match preview

Motherwell have been enjoying a superb 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign, with the Steelmen currently placed fourth in the table with 50 points from 27 games played.

Jens Berthel Askou, who was appointed as manager during the summer, has guided Motherwell to 13 wins, 11 draws and only three defeats in the league, and they are currently the most in-form side in the division.

The Steelmen are undefeated in their last eight Scottish Premiership fixtures with six wins and two draws, a run that has seen them slowly draw closer to the teams at the top of the table.

Motherwell now trail leaders Hearts by just 10 points, while the Steelmen have the chance to close the gap to seven points with a victory in their game in hand over the Jambos.

Aiming to strengthen their fourth-placed spot, sitting only five points above Hibernian, while also striving to keep any slim chances of a title charge alive, Motherwell will be aiming to claim all three points on Saturday.

In comparison, Dundee United have endured a difficult start to 2026, with only one win in seven league games since the turn of the year, including four defeats and two draws.

Consequently, Dundee United have fallen further adrift from the top six, currently sitting seventh and trailing sixth-placed Falkirk by a significant nine points.

The Tangerines will, however, have the chance to narrow the cushion to just six points with a win in their game in hand.

Despite their underwhelming start to 2026, Dundee United have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, winning one and drawing two of their last three league fixtures.

With just six games remaining for Dundee United to push into the top six before the season splits, the Tangerines will be desperate to make it four-games unbeaten and take all three points on Saturday.

Jim Goodwin's side have a lacklustre record against Motherwell at Fir Park, though, with defeats in all of their last four visits to the Steelmen's home ground.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

D W W D W W

Motherwell form (all competitions):

W W D W L W

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

L L L W D D

Dundee United form (all competitions):

L L W W D D

Team News

Motherwell are without Eseosa Sule, Johnny Koutroumbis and Zach Robinson for this match to ongoing injury issues.

Tawanda Maswanhise is the Steelmen's top scorer in the league this term with 14 goals, and the striker will look to make the difference once again against Dundee United.

Meanwhile, the Tangerines are unable to call upon Craig Sibbald and Isaac Pappoe due to fitness problems.

Dundee Utd made it three games unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership last time out with a 0-0 draw against Aberdeen, and Goodwin could name a similar side in this one.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O'Donnell, McGinn, Welsh, Longelo; Priestman, Watt; Said, Just, Slattery; Maswanhise

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Brewer; Sevelj, Iovu, Keresztes; Stephenson, Camara, Agyei, Ferry; Ahmed, Sapsford, Trapanovski

We say: Motherwell 2-0 Dundee United

Motherwell are the most in-form side in the league, while Dundee Utd have won just one league fixture in 2026.

Combined with Motherwell's recent dominance in this fixture at Fir Park, we are backing the home side to win this one.

