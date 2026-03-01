Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Marseille vs. Lyon, Lille vs. Nantes

By Matt Law | 01 Mar 2026 00:20

There are five Ligue 1 matches on Sunday, including Marseille's home clash with Lyon.

Elsewhere, Paris FC will welcome Nice, Brest will head to Metz, Auxerre will visit Lorient, and Lille will host Nantes.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's Ligue 1 fixtures.

Still seeking their first Ligue 1 home triumph of 2026, Paris FC return to Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday for a date with Nice.

The Parisians are currently 15th in the table, drawing Toulouse 1-1 last week, with Nice just a point below them in 14th following a 3-3 draw with Lorient.

We say: Paris FC 3-2 Nice

We expect the new manager bump to be in full effect for Paris FC on Sunday, as, despite their struggles, they have proven to be a creative side with plenty of quality up top.

Two sides with contrasting momentum meet at Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday, as basement club Metz play host to an in-form Brest side in round 24 of Ligue 1.

A staggering 10 points adrift of safety, the hosts are looking to end an 11-match winless league run (D2, L9), while a four-game unbeaten streak has lifted the visitors up to 11th in the French top-flight standings.

We say: Metz 0-2 Brest

Brest have won just two of their 11 away games (D3, L6) in the league campaign, but facing a struggling Metz side offers confidence for the in-form visitors.

Les Pirates have recorded victories in each of their last three visits to Saint-Symphorien, keeping clean sheets in all, and a similar outcome could be seen on Sunday.

Auxerre will try to remain above the automatic relegation zone on Sunday when they travel to Stade du Moustoir for a date with Lorient on matchday 24 of the Ligue 1 campaign.

A 3-3 draw with Nice last weekend lifted Les Merlus up to ninth in the table, while the Burgundy side are 17th following a 3-0 defeat at home to Rennes.

We say: Lorient 1-2 Auxerre

For all of the momentum Lorient have gathered, they tend to struggle against teams at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile Auxerre have not lost to a newly promoted club all season, with three of their four wins coming against those three teams.

Lille will host Nantes this Sunday evening in Ligue 1 with the hosts aiming to make it three wins in a week across all competitions to keep their Europa League qualification hopes on course.

The visitors will continue their battle against relegation when they travel to the north of France, aiming to build on their win last time out in the division.

We say: Lille 1-0 Nantes

Lille should have too much quality for Nantes in this game, with the visitors hoping their freshness may help them secure a draw or even better. Despite the injuries, the hosts should manage to collect all three points.

Looking to win in the top flight for the first time in five matches, Marseille welcome Lyon to Stade Velodrome on Sunday night for a Ligue 1 clash.

Les Olympiens suffered an away defeat to Brest last time out, whilst Les Gones were unsuccessful on the road at Strasbourg.

We say: Marseille 1-1 Lyon

Without the talents of leading goalscorer Pavel Sulc, Lyon could struggle at Stade Velodrome this weekend. For all of their recent struggles, Marseille are a solid outfit on home soil and should be good enough for a point.

