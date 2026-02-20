Xabi Alonso future: Former Real Madrid manager receives 'chaotic' job offer as Arne Slot sweats over Liverpool position

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Feb 2026 00:18

Xabi Alonso has turned down the chance to manage Marseille due to the club's chaotic environment, the latest report has claimed.

The managerial market is set to be busy in 2026, with a number of teams said to be considering making changes, including the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool could also be in the market for a new manager given Arne Slot's side are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table and are at risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Slot's position appeared to become more uncertain following Real Madrid's decision to sack Alonso, who has been strongly linked with the Anfield job.

It may be of concern to the current Liverpool boss that RMC Sport claim that Alonso has turned down the opportunity to take over from Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Arne Slot future: Why Liverpool boss may be nearing the end

Slot will only have a year left on his contract in the summer, and a decision will have to be made regarding his future sooner rather than later.

If Liverpool were to head into the summer without extending the Dutchman's contract, then they may find it difficult to convince players to join given there will be significant uncertainty in the dugout.

Perhaps owners Fenway Sports Group will be forced to take action if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League, though there is a strong argument that the season should be seen as a failure irrespective of European qualification.

Slot's squad was reinforced with talent worth £450m in the summer of 2025, and while some teething issues were expected, the team's performances for a large portion of the campaign cannot be excused.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Can Arne Slot save his Liverpool job?

Fans that have backed Slot have pointed at the fact he guided the team to the Premier League title in 2024-25, though he was aided by the fact Mohamed Salah had one of the greatest individual seasons in the history of the division, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists.

The head coach must prove that he can consistently challenge for honours now that Salah's influence on the team has waned, and the best way he could show his credentials would be by winning the Champions League.

Should the Dutchman win the competition, it would surely be impossible for Liverpool to sack him after winning the Premier League and Champions League in his first two seasons.