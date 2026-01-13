Real Madrid news: Xabi Alonso breaks silence with social media post after Los Blancos exit

By Ben Sully | 13 Jan 2026 14:44

Xabi Alonso has taken to social media to post a farewell message following his departure as Real Madrid head coach.

Real Madrid announced on Monday that Alonso had left by mutual consent following Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

While he had seen his position come under scrutiny, there was some surprise about the timing of Alonso's departure, especially as the club are just four points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona and are currently in the top eight of the Champions League league phase.

With that said, Alonso struggled to imprint his identity and philosophy on the Real Madrid team, with speculation suggesting that some players were not fully behind him.

Alonso breaks silence following Real Madrid departure

Alonso has now broken his silence for the first time since his exit, posting a farewell message on Instagram with two images from his time as the club's head coach.

“This professional stage ends and it has not gone as we would have liked," Alonso wrote.

“Coaching Real Madrid has been an honour and a responsibility. I thank the club, the players and above all the Real Madrid fans for their trust and support.

"I leave with respect, gratitude and the pride of having done my best."

Alvaro Arbeloa has replaced Alonso in the Real Madrid dugout, having been promoted from his position as Castilla head coach.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

What next for Alonso?

Alonso, meanwhile, will have time to reflect upon his short time as Real Madrid boss before he looks for a new coaching opportunity.

Despite only making it halfway through the season at Real Madrid, Alonso is still a highly-regarded coach, and there will be some sympathy towards him due to the challenges he faces at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot could be under extra pressure in the second half of the season, with Alonso a potential candidate to become the next Reds boss due to his links to the Merseyside club as a player.

Tottenham Hotspur may also consider the 44-year-old as a strong candidate if they decide to part ways with Thomas Frank.

In truth, there will probably be a number of top clubs around Europe eyeing Alonso as a viable managerial candidate.