Real Madrid 'to act' after Premier League clubs launch fresh enquiries for key player

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Jan 2026 01:04

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has reportedly rejected advances from three Premier League clubs and a European heavyweight.

Guler, 20, was a key component under Xabi Alonso before the former midfielder's exit in the Spanish capital on Monday, and the club are said to want to keep it that way.

Having made 10 La Liga appearances in his first season and 28 in his second, the Turkey international has so far played 19 top-flight games this season and is on course to beat his 2024-25 tally in the competition.

The youngster's commendable first half of the season is said to have caught the eye of several Premier League sides as well as one Champions League heavyweight; however, the former Fenerbahce is believed to want to stay in the Spanish capital.

Guler delivers definitive message amid Arsenal and Liverpool links

© Imago

TEAMtalk indicate that Guler has made a final decision regarding his future in the Spanish capital following fresh enquiries from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old sensation has reportedly informed his representatives that he has no plans to leave Real Madrid during the current window or in the summer of 2026.

Guler became an integral component of Alonso’s plans this term, starting 15 of 19 matches in La Liga — featuring in 28 across all competitions — while contributing three goals and eight assists overall.

Despite the Gunners making their interest known to the player's camp within the last month, the Turkey international remains focused on his development in Madrid.

The versatile playmaker is understood to be delighted with his current standing at the club after receiving assurances from president Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid 'prepare' bumper contract for Guler

© Imago

Despite Alonso's departure, the European giants are reportedly ready to reward Guler’s commendable form with a lucrative new contract at the Bernabeu.

Although his current deal is not set to expire until 2029, club officials view the youngster as having improved compared to 12 months ago and want to reflect his importance in the wage structure.

Los Blancos' move is understood to be a strategic step to fend off regular interest from Bayern and the Premier League trio, who continue to monitor his situation closely.

Having signed the Fenerbahce star for €20m (£17.3m) in 2023, Madrid are now keen to ensure he remains a key component of the club for the foreseeable future.