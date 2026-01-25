Arne Slot future: Xabi Alonso to Liverpool latest as truth of "contacts" revealed amid sack fear after Bournemouth loss

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 19:43

There has been no official contact between Xabi Alonso and Liverpool despite recent claims, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds were thrown back into turmoil following their 3-2 loss against Bournemouth on Saturday, with the club now outside of the Premier League's top four.

Boss Arne Slot has faced significant pressure for his performance in the dugout this season, and his position looks increasingly uncertain, particularly given Alonso is available following his dismissal from Real Madrid earlier this month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Spaniard wants to return to management soon, but he is not aware of any direct contact between the Reds and the 44-year-old, saying: "I am not aware of any official contact between Liverpool and the agents of Xabi Alonso.

"Xabi wants to be back soon. He wants to return as soon as possible. Liverpool wanted him in the past so there’s an appreciation for sure. He could be a candidate in case they decide to change in the future, but at the moment not aware of any contacts."

Slot's contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 campaign, so even if he survives at Anfield until the summer, a decision will have to be made about whether to extend his deal.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Why Liverpool need to hire Xabi Alonso this season

Though top-four rivals Manchester United and Chelsea have been inconsistent this season, they have both changed managers and have looked significantly improved in recent weeks.

Liverpool have failed to win their last five Premier League games, a period that includes draws against Burnley, Leeds United and Fulham, as well as Saturday's loss against Bournemouth.

The Reds have also won just five of their last 18 games in the top flight, and with clashes against Newcastle United, Manchester City and Sunderland next in the league, it would not be surprising if they dropped more points.

If owners Fenway Sports Group want the team to participate in the Champions League, a change in the dugout would almost certainly benefit the club.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

The risks of waiting to appoint Xabi Alonso

While Alonso himself may not be quite ready to take charge of Liverpool given he has only recently left Real Madrid, waiting to approach him could be dangerous.

Tottenham Hotspur could look to sack Thomas Frank and get ahead of the Reds in the race for the 44-year-old, and failure to land him would leave the Merseysiders in a difficult position.

The likes of Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner will both be available in the summer due to the fact their contracts expire at the end of the season, and they appear to be the best options in the market after Alonso.

Neither are as proven at the top level as the former Real Madrid manager, and the last thing Liverpool need after a turbulent 2025-26 is to make another mistake by appointing the wrong head coach.