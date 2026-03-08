Newcastle lineup vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Champions League first leg as Eddie Howe makes four changes

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 10:27 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 10:37

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe could make a total of four changes for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg with Barcelona at St James' Park.

The Magpies welcome the Blaugrana back to their raucous home on the back of a 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, in which Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento all returned from various ailments.

Woltemade had struggled with illness prior to the visit of Man City, where the towering German was deployed as a number 10 once again but failed to make the desired impact.

William Osula was also hooked just after the hour mark, and Howe may feel that Yoane Wissa can capitalise on Barcelona's well-documented high line better than Woltemade or the Dane can.

If so, the former Brentford man should be flanked by Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon, the latter returning to the starting XI over Anthony Elanga and aiming to increase his terrific total of 10 UCL goals in 2025-26 - already a Newcastle record for a single campaign.

Woltemade making way would also open the door for Joelinton to return to the middle of the park alongside Jacob Ramsey and Sandro Tonali, as the indispensable Bruno Guimaraes recuperates from a severe thigh issue.

Livramento has only just returned from a severe hamstring injury of his own, so Howe should play it safe with Kieran Trippier on the right-hand side of an unchanged back four.

However, the fourth and final alteration should come in between the posts, where Nick Pope returns over Aaron Ramsdale.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

> Click here to see how Barcelona could line up for this game