Man City transfer news: Citizens could 'reach' £70m agreement for Newcastle star

Manchester City are reportedly the firm favourites to sign Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento during the summer transfer window.
The versatile full-back joined the Magpies from Southampton in the summer of 2023 and has since established himself as a reliable defender, making 100 appearances across all competitions.
The 23-year-old has been limited to just 11 Premier League starts this season due to injury, but that has not prevented speculation linking him with a move away from Tyneside.
Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move for the England international, with Pep Guardiola keen to strengthen his right-back options ahead of next season.
Matheus Nunes has been deployed at right-back after being converted from a midfielder, but City are now reportedly looking for a natural full-back and have identified Livramento as a priority target.
Man City close to signing Livramento?
Capable of operating on both flanks, it is easy to understand why Livramento has caught Guardiola’s attention.
According to Football Insider, Livramento is increasingly likely to become a Manchester City player next season, although the deal is expected to be expensive.
The report claims that an agreement between Manchester City and Newcastle could be reached for a fee in the region of £70m.
Livramento remains under contract at St James’ Park until 2028 and has reportedly shown little willingness to extend his current deal.
A good move for all parties involved
The defender is reportedly happy at Newcastle but would also be open to a summer move to a bigger club if the right opportunity arises.
Such a transfer could also provide Newcastle with a chance to cash in and reinvest in the squad, which may require significant rebuilding after a disappointing Premier League campaign.
While Livramento could secure a dream move to Manchester City to work under Guardiola, Newcastle may also benefit from receiving a substantial transfer fee for a player who has struggled with injuries.