Rodri: FA release fresh statement confirming punishment for Man City star after referee rant

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Mar 2026 16:49 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 16:57

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has escaped a suspension from the Football Association following comments he made about referees last month.

The 29-year-old accused referee Robert Jones of not being "neutral" in the Citizens’ 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on February 1.

Rodri started and played the vast majority of the game for Man City, who let a two-goal first-half lead slip to throw away two valuable points in North London.

In a post-match interview, Rodri vented his frustration towards the officials after Dominic Solanke's first goal for Spurs was allowed to stand, even though he appeared to kick through the back of Marc Guehi's leg which forced the ball to trickle over the line.

Rodri alluded to previous VAR and refereeing decisions that he believes have gone against Man City this season, before questioning whether referees were being fair.

Twelve days after Rodri’s post-match rant, the FA confirmed that the Spain international “has been charged with misconduct”.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Rodri find by FA, but avoids suspension after referee comments

The FA have since released a fresh statement to confirm that Rodri has apologised for the comments made and has been fined £80,000, as well as warned over his future conduct.

“An independent Regulatory Commission has sanctioned Rodri for the media comments that he made after Manchester City’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 1 February,” a FA statement read.

“It was alleged that the midfielder acted in an improper manner during a post-match media interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official and/or match officials, contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“Rodri subsequently admitted the charge against him. The Regulatory Commission imposed an £80,000 fine and warning as to future conduct following a hearing.”

The FA's regulatory commission have said that Rodri sent two letters as part of his evidence, stating in the first that his words were "misunderstood and misinterpreted by some media organisations" before acknowledging in the second that they were "inappropriate and fell below the standard expected".

© Imago / Sportimage

Rodri sent letters to FA explaining referee comments

"I wish to make clear that I did not intend to imply bias or question the integrity of the match officials," Rodri wrote in his second letter.

"I have always had, and continue to have, great respect for referees and the difficult job they undertake in a fast-moving and highly pressured environment.

"My comments were made in a moment of frustration after a disappointing result. Upon reflection, I recognise that the words I used were poorly chosen and capable of being interpreted in a way that I did not intend."

The fact that Rodri admitted the charge in full at the earliest opportunity, did not repeat his comments in other post-match interviews and has no prior disciplinary record for misconduct has helped him to escape a football ban.

Rodri is therefore available for Man City's next domestic fixture away against West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend, as well as the Citizens’ EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on March 22.