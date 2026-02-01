Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Dominic Solanke scorpion kick boosts Arsenal

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Feb 2026 18:52 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 19:17

Manchester City's Premier League title hopes suffered a blow on Sunday afternoon, when they drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs came into this clash on the back of a five-game winless run in the top flight, and given their penchant for causing their own problems, it is not difficult to see how.

After Yves Bissouma was dispossessed by Bernardo Silva in the centre of the park, Erling Haaland worked the ball out wide to Rayan Cherki, who opened the scoring with a strike across the goalkeeper just 11 minutes into the clash.

Things went from bad to worse for the Lilywhites moments before half time when a wayward pass from Radu Dragusin left Tottenham's backline exposed, enabling Antoine Semenyo score after being put through one-on-one with Guglielmo Vicario.

However, Thomas Frank opted to change to a back four at the interval, bringing on Pape Sarr for captain Cristian Romero, a decision that paid dividends almost immediately as the Londoners got on the front foot and pulled one back via Dominic Solanke.

Pep Guardiola's side were on the ropes for the majority of the second half, and it seemed inevitable that Spurs would find an equaliser, but the manner in which Solanke snatched a point - with a scorpion kick - was staggering.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Tottenham looked down and out at half time, but after Frank's changes, they came out swinging in the second 45.

Destiny Udogie's early chance set the tone, and when Solanke forced the ball into the back of the net, belief was restored in the ground.

However, if Spurs are to get back on track in a more broad sense, then they will need to avoid giving away goals from individual errors. That being said, the Lilywhites are surely glad to have Dragusin fit after his lengthy injury layoff.

As for Man City, they will be disappointed to have surrendered a two-goal lead in a game that they were in complete control of at half time.

To make matters worse, the Citizens have now won just one of their last six in the Premier League, a dire run that is likely to prove costly.

Guardiola's side are now six points behind Arsenal in the race for the title, and if they fail to lift the trophy in May then they can only have themselves to blame.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Rayan Cherki goal vs. Spurs (11th min, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City)

Rayan Cherki silences the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium early doors!

Bissouma takes too long on the ball and is caught in possession by Silva, who lays it off to Haaland near the halfway line.

The striker then plays a pass out to Cherki on the right flank, from where the former Lyon man dribbles towards the Spurs box and - after a stepover - finishes across Vicario into the bottom-left corner.

Antoine Semenyo goal vs. Spurs (44th min, Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Manchester City)

Antoine Semenyo strikes! ⚡️



"Thomas Frank's men have got what they deserve."

Dragusin plays an awful pass from near the corner flag towards the centre of the pitch, giving possession directly to Man City.

SIlva is once again at the heart of things, diverting the ball to Semenyo on the edge of the box, before the winger finds the top-left corner.

Dominic Solanke goal vs. Man City (53rd min, Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Manchester City)

Dominic Solanke gives Spurs a lifeline!

Xavi Simons plays a brilliant trivela pass through to Solanke from the left flank, and after the striker shrugs off Abdukodir Khusanov, he cuts inside and smuggles the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

VAR checked for an offside in the buildup, and some called for a foul on Marc Guehi, but the goal stood and was given to Solanke.

Dominic Solanke goal vs. Man City (70th min, Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester City)

Dom Solanke draws Spurs level with a SCORPION KICK!

Conor Gallagher bursts down the right flank, gets his head up and picks out Solanke's run with a simple cross.

However, the number 19's finish is anything but simple as he levels the score with a scorpion kick that will live long in the memory.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DOMINIC SOLANKE

Solanke gave Spurs a lifeline early in the second half with a display of sheer strength to keep off Khusanov and finish despite Guehi's efforts.

The striker then delivered a worthy equaliser that lifted the spirits in the ground and will be replayed in compilations for years to come.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham Hotspur 39%-61% Manchester City

Shots: Tottenham Hotspur 12-15 Manchester City

Shots on target: Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 Manchester City

Corners: Tottenham Hotspur 3-4 Manchester City

Fouls: Tottenham Hotspur 15-12 Manchester City

BEST STATS

Dominic Solanke scored one of the goals of the season with his scorpion finish against Man City. ?



His game by numbers:



5 touches in opp. box

5 duels won

2 successful take-ons

2 shots

2 goals

1 chance created



What a finish. ? pic.twitter.com/CY9ofELt1F — Squawka (@Squawka) February 1, 2026

João Palhinha made more tackles (6) and more clearances (5) than any other Tottenham player against Man City.



João Palhinha made more tackles (6) and more clearances (5) than any other Tottenham player against Man City.

He also won seven of his eight duels.

WHAT NEXT?

Spurs will travel to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford next Saturday, while Man City will welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.