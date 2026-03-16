Champions League: Key stats and facts for every last-16 second leg including Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 08:58

The road to the 2026 Champions League final at Budapest’s Puskas Arena reaches a fever pitch as the last 16 moves into its decisive second-leg ties on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

A total of 32 goals were scored across eight first-leg fixtures, with the likes of holders Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid boasting commanding three-goal cushions, while Premier League hopefuls Arsenal and Newcastle United must navigate tense all-square ties to punch their ticket to the quarter-finals.

The stakes are equally high for Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool who all face uphill battles at home after suffering defeats on the road, while Norwegian dark horses Bodo/Glimt will look to defend a stunning 3-0 lead away against Sporting Lisbon.

With the away goals rule a thing of the past and the prospect of extra time or penalties looming for those currently tied, these second-leg ties represent the final hurdle before the last eight is confirmed for April's quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole provides the key stats and facts for every second-leg tie in the last 16 of the Champions League.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 1

Sporting Lisbon wins: 0

Draws: 0

Bodo/Glimt wins: 1

- Sporting Lisbon have lost their last two round-of-16 ties in the Champions League – against Bayern in 2008-09 and Manchester City in 2021-22 – and have reached the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition just once, in the 1982-83 European Cup.

- The Portuguese outfit have overturned a three-goal deficit just once before in UEFA competition; they lost 4-1 against Manchester United in the 1963-64 Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals before winning the second leg 5-0, and then went on to win the trophy!

- Rui Borges’s side have won each of their last three home games in UEFA competition against Norwegian teams without conceding a goal. They have also won each of their last four Champions League home matches this season.

- Sporting Lisbon have not scored a goal in their last five Champions League knockout phase matches.

- Bodo/Glimt are aiming to become the first Norwegian team to reach the Champions League quarter-finals since Rosenborg in the 1996-97 campaign.

- The Norwegian side have won seven of their last nine two-legged ties in UEFA competition and all five previous two-legged ties in which they have held a three-goal advantage after the first leg at home.

- Bodo/Glimt have scored two or more goals in nine of their last 11 Champions League fixtures.

- Striker Kasper Hogh has scored five goals in his last five Champions League appearances, including the third goal in last week’s first-leg victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sporting Lisbon vs. Bodo/Glimt, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 3

Arsenal wins: 1

Draws: 2

Bayer Leverkusen wins: 0

- Bayer Leverkusen have won four of their last five two-legged ties in UEFA competition against English clubs.

- Arsenal, meanwhile, have lost each of their last five such ties against German opposition, all of them coming against Bayern Munich. However, the Gunners have won five of their last eight UEFA two-legged ties in which they have drawn the first leg away from home.

- Leverkusen have lost their previous six Champions League last-16 ties, while Arsenal are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the third consecutive participation, having ended a run of seven straight round-of-16 eliminations in 2023-24.

- Mikel Arteta’s side have lost just one of their last 22 games at the Emirates Stadium in UEFA competition (W16 D5) and they have scored three or more goals in six of their last nine Champions League home fixtures.

Gabriel Martinelli has scored in each of Arsenal's last four Champions League home games this season, while Kai Havertz has scored in five of his last six matches in the competition, including a late penalty in last week’s first leg.

- Piero Hincapie joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal with an option to buy from Leverkusen in September, after made 166 appearances for the Bundesliga club. Meanwhile, Havertz joined Die Werkself’s academy aged 11 and went on to score 46 goals in 150 matches for the first team between 2016 and 2020.

- Leverkusen have won two and lost two of their previous four UEFA two-legged ties after drawing the first leg at home.

- The Bundesliga club have lost only one of their last eight encounters in UEFA competition with English sides (W3 D4), but they have won just one of their last 13 games in the Champions League last 16 (D2 L10).

- Kasper Hjulmand’s side have lost only one of their last eight Champions League games (W4 D3).

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Mandoga Media

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 10

Chelsea wins: 3

Draws: 3

PSG wins: 4

- Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have faced each other nine times in UEFA competition, all in the Champions League, with the French side recording four wins to Chelsea’s two, while the remaining three ended all square.

- PSG have won two of their three two-legged knockout ties against Chelsea, winning the last two in the round of 16, most recently in 2015-16 with a 4-2 aggregate success secured by 2-1 victories home and away.

- Chelsea have won their last three Champions League round-of-16 ties and 13 of their last 16 two-legged ties in UEFA competition. Excluding last week’s 5-2 first-leg loss, the only previous occasion when the Blues have lost an away first leg of a UEFA two-legged tie by three goals was in the 1994-95 Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals against Real Zaragoza, when they were beaten 3-0 away and went out despite claiming a 3-1 home win.

- The West Londoners have lost only one of their 11 UEFA home matches against French opposition (W7 D3) and have won each of their last three. However, the Blues have won just two of their last five two-legged ties against French teams in UEFA competition.

- Chelsea have scored two or more goals in their last seven games against French sides in UEFA competition.

- PSG, who won their first Champions League title last season, are competing in the last 16 of the Europe’s premier club competition for the 14th successive season.

- The reigning Ligue 1 champions have lost just one of their last nine encounters with English opposition in UEFA competition (W6 D2) and have won their last three UEFA two-legged ties against Premier League clubs - all in last season's Champions League when they eliminated Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

- PSG have come out on top in each of their last five Champions League two-legged ties.

- Luis Enrique’s side have advanced from all four UEFA two-legged ties in which they have held a three-goal advantage after the home first leg.

- PSG midfielder Vitinha has scored in three successive Champions League appearances against English opposition, netting five goals across those games.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. PSG, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SPI

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 16

Man City wins: 5

Draws: 5

Real Madrid wins: 6

- Manchester City and Real Madrid are locking horns in the Champions League knockout phase for the fifth season in a row, with the Spanish giants winning the last two ties. These two teams have met a total of 16 times in UEFA competition, with Los Blancos boasting six wins to the Citizens’ five.

- Man City won 2-1 in the Spanish capital on matchday six of the League Phase, before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in last week’s first-leg tie in the last 16.

- Pep Guardiola’s side have lost seven of their last 10 two-legged ties against Spanish teams in UEFA competition, but they have come out on top in seven of their 10 most recent home games against Spanish opposition (D2 L1).

- The only previous occasion Man City have lost the away first leg of a UEFA two-legged tie by three goals was a 3-0 defeat at Liverpool in the 2017-18 quarter-finals; they were then beaten 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg.

- Man City striker Erling Haaland has scored 56 goals in 57 Champions League appearances and 10 in his last 11 meetings with Spanish teams in the competition. However, Haaland has scored just two goals from open play in his last 18 matches for the Citizens across all tournaments this season.

- Pep Guardiola has faced Real Madrid 29 times as a manager (with Man City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona), winning 14, drawing six and losing nine across all competitions.

- The Catalan coach is preparing for his 191st Champions League match as a manager, which will see him surpass Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson (190).

- Fifteen-time European winners Real Madrid have prevailed in 13 of their last 15 Champions League round-of-16 ties.

- The Spanish giants have scored a total of 99 goals against English opposition in European Cup/Champions League history across all rounds and seasons.

- Alvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid have scored three goals in four of their last five Champions League knockout phase games against Man City.

- Los Blancos forward Vinicius Junior (25 years and 248 days) could become the youngest player to reach 80 appearances in the Champions League proper, surpassing Kylian Mbappe's record of 26 years and 33 days.

- Vinicius Junior has scored 12 of his last 13 Champions League goals in the second half, including each of his last seven. However, the Brazil international has failed to make the net ripple in his last seven meetings with Man City, missing a second-half penalty in last week’s first leg.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Real Madrid including team news and predicted lineups

Barcelona vs. Newcastle United (Wednesday, 5:45pm)

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 6

Barcelona wins: 4

Draws: 1

Newcastle wins: 1

- Barcelona have advanced in 10 of their 15 previous Champions League two-legged ties against English opposition, while Newcastle have won one and lost two of their last three UEFA two-legged ties against Spanish sides.

- The Catalan giants have won each of their last five Champions League round-of-16 ties against English clubs, and 15 of their last 16 ties at this stage of the competition overall.

- Barcelona have prevailed in 23 of their 29 UEFA two-legged ties after drawing the first leg away, including 11 of 14 when that first leg finished 1-1.

- Hansi Flick’s side have only failed to score in one of their last 29 Champions League games, but they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 matches in the competition.

- The La Liga side have lost just two of their 37 home meetings with English opposition in UEFA competition (W22 D13) and they are unbeaten in their last 14 (W9 D5) since a 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the first leg of the 2006-07 Champions League last 16.

- Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal is just one goal away from equalling the record for the most Champions League goals scored before turning 19. The current record is held by Kylian Mbappe, who netted 10 times in the competition prior to his 19th birthday.

- Newcastle have suffered defeat in four of their last five UEFA away games against Spanish opposition, with their only victory coming in a 3-0 win at Mallorca in the second leg of a 2003-04 UEFA Cup fourth-round tie.

- The Magpies, managed by Eddie Howe, have lost the second leg in only one of their last 10 UEFA two-legged ties (W7 D2).

Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta BC (Wednesday, 8pm)

© Imago

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 1

Bayern Munich wins: 1

Draws: 0

Atalanta wins: 0

- Bayern Munich have suffered defeat in just two of their last 17 games against Italian teams in UEFA competition (W12 D3). However, they have won seven and lost seven of their 14 UEFA two-legged ties against Italian opposition.

- The German giants have won 13 of their last 14 Champions League round-of-16 ties, including six in a row since their 2018-19 loss to Liverpool. They have lost only two of their last 25 games at this stage (W18 D5) following their 6-1 first-leg victory last week.

- Bayern have won 28 of their 29 UEFA two-legged ties after winning the first leg away from home. They have won by a five-goal margin in four of those ties and have progressed each time, while they have never been beaten by more than four goals in any UEFA competition.

- The Bundesliga side have lost just one of their last 27 Champions League home games (W21 D5) and have won all four at home this season.

- Bayern striker Harry Kane has scored in his last three Champions League round-of-16 appearances, netting five goals across those games. The 32-year-old is just two goals away from reaching 50 Champions League goals and would be the first English player to hit that milestone.

- Atalanta have won three of their five previous UEFA two-legged ties against German opposition, while they have won three, drawn two and lost two of their away encounters with German teams in UEFA competition.

- In the first leg, Atalanta conceded six goals for the first time in UEFA competition and the result equalled their biggest defeat in a UEFA fixture; they also lost by five goals against Liverpool at home in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage (5-0).

- Atalanta have lost the first leg of a UEFA two-legged tie at home only once before – against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the 2020-21 Champions League when they were beaten 1-0 in Italy and 3-1 in Madrid in the reverse fixture.

Liverpool vs. Galatasaray (Wednesday, 8pm)

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 6

Liverpool wins: 1

Draws: 2

Galatasaray wins: 3

- Liverpool have progressed to the Champions League last 16 in eight of the last nine seasons, but they have lost their last two ties at this stage. Meanwhile, Galatasaray are targeting a first quarter-final appearance since the 2012-13 campaign.

- Galatasaray have won two and lost two of their four previous two-legged ties against English opposition in UEFA competition, while Liverpool have prevailed in two and lost one of their three such ties against Turkish teams.

- Liverpool have lost 11 of their last 16 UEFA two-legged ties in which they were beaten on the road in the first leg. Their overall record after a 1-0 first-leg away defeat is nine wins from 13 ties.

- The Merseysiders have won 15 of their last 19 games at Anfield in UEFA competition, losing the other four. They have won five of their last six UEFA home encounters with Turkish opposition (D1), keeping clean sheets in five of those six matches.

- Galatasaray have won only one of their last 12 UEFA away games against English clubs (D3 L8) – their solitary victory was 3-2 triumph at Manchester United in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage.

- Okan Buruk’s side have lost 19 of their last 23 away games in the Champions League proper (W2 D2).

- Galatasaray have won 14 of their last 17 UEFA -legged ties in UEFA competition after winning the first leg at home, but they suffered defeat in two of the last three when their first-leg advantage was only a single goal.

- The Turkish giants have kept just three clean sheets in their last 33 UEFA fixtures, but two of those have come against Liverpool this season (winning 1-0 at home in both matches).

© Iconsport / PA Images

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 2

Tottenham wins: 1

Draws: 0

Atletico Madrid wins: 1

- Atletico Madrid have won 10 of their 14 two-legged ties against English teams in UEFA competition, though they have suffered defeat in two of their last three, while Tottenham have lost all four of their previous such ties against Spanish opposition.

- Diego Simeone’s side have won seven of their 11 Champions League round-of-16 ties, while Spurs have prevailed in two of their last five ties at this stage of the competition.

- Tottenham have secured only three wins in their last 16 games against Spanish opposition overall in UEFA competition (D5 L8).

- The North Londoners are unbeaten in their last 24 UEFA home fixtures (W20 D4) and they have won all four this season without conceding a single goal.

- Spurs have won 11 of their last 21 UEFA two-legged ties after losing the first leg away, but on the only occasion they were beaten by a three-goal margin they were eliminated – against Borussia Dortmund in the 2015-16 Europa League last 16, losing 3-0 away and 2-1 at home.

- Atletico have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight Champions League games.

- Atletico striker Julian Alvarez has scored 13 goals in his last 16 Champions League appearances.

- Atletico defender Clement Lenglet made 35 appearances for Tottenham during a loan spell from Barcelona in 2022-23. Seven of those matches and his only goal for the London club - away to Marseille in November 2022 - came in the Champions League.

- Conor Gallagher joined Tottenham from Atletico on a permanent deal in January. The midfielder recorded seven goals and seven assists across 77 appearances for the Spanish side, including two goals and one assist in 15 Champions League outings.

> Click here to read our full preview for Spurs vs. Atletico, including team news and predicted lineups