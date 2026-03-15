Preview: Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 12:10

A Liam Rosenior remontada is required from Chelsea if they are to somehow keep their Champions League dream alive at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain's title defence.

The Blues and the Parisiens reunite at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for the second leg of their last-16 tie, after Luis Enrique's crop stormed to a 5-2 victory in the French capital last week.

Match preview

Twice Chelsea fell behind to the reigning European champions at the Parc des Princes in the first leg, and twice Rosenior's men pegged PSG back, but the Blues had no answers to goals number three, four and five from the continental champions.

The inspired substitution of all inspired substitutions made the difference for PSG, as with the score level at 2-2 in the 62nd minute, Enrique introduced the killer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who teed up Vitinha before notching a brilliant brace of his own.

All but guaranteed to bid farewell to their dreams of Champions League glory, Chelsea have lost a first leg of a European tie by 3+ goals away from home for just the second time - the first came to Real Zaragoza in the 1994-95 Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals, and a 3-1 second-leg win at home proved inconsequential.

To make matters worse for Rosenior, the Blues are now reeling from a third loss in five games across all competitions following Saturday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United, which was overshadowed by a never-before-seen referee incident.

Paul Tierney was bizarrely 'trapped' in the middle of Chelsea's pre-game huddle - which the Blues now insist on doing around the ball in the centre circle - leading to Rosenior to warn the official to "focus on his job" after his side were denied a second-half penalty.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

However, Rosenior's defenders did not "focus on their job" during the final 20 minutes of last week's first leg against PSG, whose dream of back-to-back Champions League crowns is surely still very much alive.

Thanks to the late Kvaratskhelia show, PSG already have one foot in a quarter-final clash with Turkish upstarts Galatasaray or Premier League champions-in-crisis Liverpool, both of whom will be the underdogs against last season's winners.

PSG's astonishing first-leg success saw Enrique's men take belated revenge for their 3-0 Club World Cup final defeat to the Blues last summer, and Les Parisiens have also enjoyed a weekend off from Ligue 1 football to prepare for their trip to London.

There, PSG will endeavour to record their fifth win from six away games in all competitions, on what will be their fourth visit to Stamford Bridge overall and their first in almost exactly 10 years.

Laurent Blanc's Parisiens prevailed 2-1 in the second leg of their UCL 2015-16 last-16 tie - thanks to efforts from Adrien Rabiot and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - and the visitors have only been beaten in one of their previous four trips to Chelsea's headquarters.

Chelsea Champions League form:

D

W

L

W

W

L

Chelsea form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

L

L

Paris Saint-Germain Champions League form:

D

L

D

W

D

W

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Last week's seven-goal spectacular in Paris was partially marred by Pedro Neto inexplicably shoving a PSG ball boy, which he could be punished for with a one-match ban as UEFA investigate the incident.

At the time of writing, however, Neto is eligible to feature in the second leg after coincidentally serving a Premier League ban at the weekend, and his return would be especially timely while Estevao Willian and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens battle hamstring injuries.

Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban) are definitely absent for the hosts, while goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen - who unsuccessfully guarded the sticks in Paris - is a doubt with a groin issue.

Meanwhile, PSG have had no commitments to attend to in between the first and second leg, so Enrique is expected to arrive in London with an identical squad from last week.

Only Fabian Ruiz (knee) and 18-year-old winger Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring) are expected to miss out for the visitors, whose midfield metronome Vitinha has now scored in three successive UCL appearances against English clubs.

Enrique once again faces the best kind of selection dilemma in the final third, after all of Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele contributed to at least one goal last week.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

We say: Chelsea 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG win 8-3 on aggregate)

The cracks in Rosenior's Chelsea plan are becoming increasingly visible, and the Blues' jittery defence is at risk of being picked off by PSG's rampant attackers.

Les Parisiens have past trauma when it comes to second-leg turnarounds, but this is not Barcelona 2017, so Enrique's champions should stroll into the last eight.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.