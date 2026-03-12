Pedro Neto pushes PSG ball-boy: Chelsea star learns whether he could face UEFA punishment

By Darren Plant | 12 Mar 2026 17:59

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto faces the possibility of UEFA punishment after pushing a ball-boy on Wednesday night.

The Premier League giants suffered a demoralising 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

While Neto delivered one of his better performances of late, he was involved in a heated exchange on the touchline.

When attempting to retrieve the ball with Chelsea 4-2 down, a ball-boy appeared less-than-willing to give him the ball straight back, leading to the Portugal international pushing him.

A fracas between both sets of players inevitably followed, with Neto apologising and being fortunate to avoid receiving a yellow or red card.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

UEFA react to Neto incident

However, it has since become apparent that Neto remains at risk of having to serve a suspension after UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings.

A statement read: "Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated against Pedro Lomba Neto for unsporting behaviour in accordance with Article 15(1)(a)(v) of UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

"UEFA’s disciplinary bodies will take a decision on this case in due course.”

© Imago / Mark Pain

Is a ban for Neto likely to follow?

Despite the apology that has followed, there is every chance that Neto will have to serve at least a one-match suspension.

UEFA will be aware that some form of punishment must follow in order to reduce the chances of further such incidents occurring.

With Chelsea needing a three-goal win to remain in the tie, there are pros and cons to a Neto ban, with an argument being that Rosenior may prefer to have him fresh for the Premier League fixture with Everton that follows the second leg.

Neto is no stranger to being in the headlines for the wrong reasons after being sent off against Arsenal on March 1.

Liam Rosenior has already stressed that Chelsea's ill-discipline must improve in the short and long-term.