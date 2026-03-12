Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats to make 'concrete offer' for £26m Algerian attacker this summer

By Carter White | 12 Mar 2026 14:20

Sunderland are reportedly interested in securing a summer deal for Feyenoord attacker Anis Hadj Moussa.

The Black Cats have been linked to another Algerian prospect this calendar year in the form of Charleroi man Yacine Titraoui.

Moussa has enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Dutch top flight so far, providing 13 goal contributions across 23 Eredivisie appearances.

The 24-year-old has also featured prominently on the continental stage in recent times, scoring in the Champions League earlier this season.

Since joining the Pride of the South in August 2024, the Paris-born winger has netted on 22 occasions in 76 matches.

© Imago / Action Plus

Sunderland to make concrete Moussa offer?

According to La Gazette Du Fennec, Sunderland are one of the sides keen on signing Feyenoord star Moussa over the summer.

The report claims that the Black Cats explored a deal for the Algerian during the winter window, yet a move failed to materialise.

Regis Le Bris's men supposedly have tough competition in the race for Mousa, who is also admired by Bournemouth, Chelsea and Marseille.

Contracted at Stadion Feijenoord until the summer of 2030, the 24-year-old will not be lured away from the Dutch giants on the cheap.

It is understood that Feyenoord are demanding at least £26m for Moussa, who was the subject of a £22m bid from Benfica last summer.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Moussa the modern winger

A left-footed player operating on the right flank, Moussa is a prime example of a modern-day winger in top-flight football.

The 24-year-old's first instinct is to cut inside on his favoured foot, wreaking havoc on opposition backlines.

However, there is a considerable gap in quality between the Eredivisie and the Premier League which Moussa would need to adapt to.