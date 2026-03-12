Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils hold 'discussions' over £70m centre-back also wanted by Liverpool

By Lewis Blain | 12 Mar 2026 15:37

Manchester United are continuing to map out their summer transfer strategy as the club prepares for a major squad rebuild.

Midfield reinforcements are widely expected to dominate the agenda, but the recruitment team are also assessing defensive options as they look to strengthen multiple areas of the squad.

Now, one of Europe’s most highly rated young centre-backs has emerged as a potential target at Old Trafford.

Man Utd hold discussions over signing Castello Lukeba

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

TEAMtalk claim the representatives of Castello Lukeba have held talks with several Premier League clubs regarding a possible move to England, with Manchester United among those involved in 'discussions'.

The 23-year-old currently plays for RB Leipzig and is widely regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe. Last summer, Leipzig insisted they would only consider offers matching his €90 million (£80 million) release clause.

However, that clause is now set to drop to around €80 million (£70 million), and sources suggest a deal worth slightly less than that could realistically be negotiated. Lukeba is also understood to be keen on the idea of testing himself in the Premier League, which has further fuelled interest from England.

Castello Lukeba wanted by multiple Premier League clubs

© Iconsport / PA Images

United will not have a clear run at the Frenchman, though. Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been in contact with Lukeba’s camp as they monitor his situation ahead of the summer window.

Beyond England, major European clubs are also keeping a close eye on developments. Bayern Munich have admired the defender for some time, while Real Madrid are known to be searching for a long-term option at left-sided centre-back.

Midfielders aren't the only transfer priority for Man Utd

© Imago / News Images

Although midfield additions remain a key priority for the Red Devils, defensive reinforcements are also likely to feature in their summer plans. Injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have exposed a real lack of depth at the back this season.

Meanwhile, uncertainty also surrounds the long-term future of Harry Maguire, who has yet to sign a new contract. Bringing in a young, high-upside defender like Lukeba could therefore be just as important as strengthening the midfield when the transfer window opens.