Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Mar 2026 16:44 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 16:52

Bayer Leverkusen may have to beat Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich when they host them at Bay Arena on Saturday if they have ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Black and Reds are sixth with 44 points but risk falling six points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart by the end of matchweek 26, but it will be incredibly challenging to get the better of the Bavarians, whose points total of 66 means they head into the weekend 11 clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Match preview

Leverkusen have taken just five points from the last 12 on offer in the Bundesliga, with the club drawing 3-3 with Freiburg on March 7, conceding the same number of goals as they had in their prior five league outings.

Die Werkself were in action on Wednesday in the Champions League against Arsenal, holding the Premier League leaders to a 1-1 stalemate, though they were unfortunate to not take a first-leg lead given they played through the Gunners' defensive lines a number of times.

That draw was the third consecutive match at home that the hosts were forced to share the spoils, with two of those stalemates coming in Europe, but it did extend their unbeaten streak at Bay Arena to seven games, a period in which they managed to win four fixtures.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand has in fact overseen four stalemates, one loss and just one victory in his past six in charge, although his side have only suffered one defeat in 13 games.

While the team have scored six goals in their last five matches, three came against Freiburg, and they failed to find the back of the net twice in that time.

Bayern head into the weekend's clash on the back of a confidence-inspiring victory in the Champions League, beating Atalanta 6-1 away from home in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

That extended their unbeaten streak on the road to 10 matches, and it was also their ninth away success in that stretch.

Victory against Atalanta was their seventh win in a row in all competitions, and the club have now scored 19 goals in their last five games.

The visitors have conceded 10 goals in their seven most recent league outings, keeping just one clean sheet in those fixtures.

Bayern have been outstanding in front of goal domestically as well, with their 4-1 triumph against Borussia Monchengladbach on March 6 the 20th time in 25 league games that they netted at least three times.

Manager Vincent Kompany's side comfortably saw past Leverkusen 3-0 when they met in the Bundesliga in November 2025, and that was their third consecutive win against their hosts.

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

D

W

L

D

W

D

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

L

D

D

W

D

D

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

W

W

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

Leverkusen striker Christian Michel Kofane was excellent against Arsenal, and the teenager's ability to battle centre-backs will be needed on Saturday, especially as his work could bring attackers Ibrahim Maza and Martin Terrier into play.

Robert Andrich's passing quality will be needed in deeper areas, especially given centre-back Loic Bade is injured, and he could be used in a three-man defence next to Jarell Quansah and Edmond Tapsoba.

With left wing-back Alex Grimaldo suspended, Hjulmand may be forced to field Ernest Poku in the XI instead, while Jonas Hofmann is set to start on the opposite flank.

Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies suffered another injury when his side faced Atalanta, with the Canadian international in tears as he left the field.

Josip Stanisic will fill in on Saturday, playing in a back four also featuring Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah.

Striker Harry Kane was not in the XI against Atalanta, but he will come back into the team on the weekend, playing ahead of wingers Michael Olise and Luis Diaz.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Hofmann, Fernandez, Garcia, Poku; Terrier, Maza; Kofane

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen will hope to rely on their home crowd, but their forwards have often let them down this season.

While Bayern Munich are sure to face pressure in the opening phases of the match, their frontline will almost certainly help them earn another Bundesliga victory.

