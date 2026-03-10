Key stats and facts for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 fixtures including Real Madrid vs. Man City, PSG vs. Chelsea

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 23:00 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 00:38

The last 16 of the Champions League is underway and there are four more exciting matches taking place on Wednesday night, including Real Madrid’s home encounter with Manchester City.

Holders Paris Saint-Germain will play host to Chelsea, while surprise package Bodo/Glimt welcome Sporting Lisbon to Norway.

Meanwhile, Arsenal - who topped the 36-team League Phase table with a perfect 24 points from eight games - travel to Germany to lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen.

Here, Sports Mole provides the key stats and facts for all four Champions League fixtures taking place on Wednesday.

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 2

Bayer Leverkusen wins: 0

Draws: 1

Arsenal wins: 1

– Bayer Leverkusen have won four of their five previous two-legged ties against English opposition in UEFA competition, while Arsenal have lost their last five such ties against German teams, all of them coming against Bayern Munich. Before that run, the Gunners had prevailed in three of the previous four such ties.

– Die Werkself have lost their previous six Champions League last-16 ties, while Arsenal are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition for the third consecutive participation, having ended a run of seven successive round-of-16 eliminations in 202324.

– Leverkusen have suffered defeat in just one of their last seven games against English sides in UEFA competition (W3 D3) and have lost only two of their last 19 UEFA home fixtures (W11 D6).

– Kasper Hjulmand’s side have won only one of their last 12 matches in the last 16 of the Champions League, drawing one and losing the other 10.

– Arsenal have won eight consecutive games in this season's Champions League (all in the League Phase) - their longest winning run in European competition. The only English club to enjoy a longer streak in the Champions League is Manchester City, who won 10 in a row between May 2023 and March 2024.

– The Gunners have scored 3+ goals in their last six Champions League games and have opened the scoring in all eight of their matches in the competition this season.

– Piero Hincapie joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal with an option to buy from Leverkusen in September, after made 166 appearances for the Bundesliga club. Meanwhile, versatile forward Kai Havertz joined Die Werkself’s academy aged 11 and went on to score 46 goals in 150 matches for the first team between 2016 and 2020.

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 0

Bodo/Glimt wins: 0

Draws: 0

Sporting Lisbon wins: 0

– This first-leg match-up represents the first ever meeting between Norwegian and Portuguese clubs across all two-legged rounds in European Cup/Champions League, including qualifying.

– Bodo/Glimt boast a perfect record against Portuguese teams in UEFA competition – they beat Porto 3-2 at home and Braga 2-1 away in the League Phase of last season's Europa League. Sporting, meanwhile, have won five of their previous six European encounters against Norwegian sides (L1).

– Kjetil Knutsen’s side are the first Norwegian team to win four consecutive games in the Champions League proper and prevail in a Champions League knockout round tie – Rosenborg reached the quarter-finals in the 1996-97 campaign, but they progressed directly from the group stage.

– Bodo/Glimt have come out on top in seven of their last nine two-legged ties in UEFA competition and have lost the first leg in just two of their previous 16 such ties (W11 D3).

– The Norwegian outfit have scored two or more goals in eight of their last 10 Champions League matches, including five across their 5-2 aggregate win over last season’s losing finalist Inter Milan in the knockout round playoffs.

– Sporting have lost their previous two last-16 ties in the Champions League – against Bayern in 2008-09 and Manchester City in 2021-22 – and have advanced to the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition just once in the 1982-83 European Cup.

– The Portuguese side have failed to score in just one of their last 14 away games in UEFA competition.

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 9

PSG wins: 3

Draws: 3

Chelsea wins: 3

– Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have faced each other eight times in UEFA competition, all in the Champions League, with the French giants recording three wins to Chelsea’s two, while the remaining three ended all square.

– PSG have triumphed in two of the teams’ three two-legged knockout ties, winning the last two in the last 16, most recently in the 2015-16 season with a 4-2 aggregate success secured by 2-1 wins home and away.

– Luis Enrique’s side, who won their first Champions League title last season, are competing in the last 16 of the Europe’s premier club competition for the 14th successive season.

– PSG have lost just one of their last eight games against English opposition in UEFA competition (W5 D2) and have won their last three UEFA two-legged ties against Premier League sides, all in last season's Champions League when they beat Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

– The Ligue 1 champions have won their last five Champions League two-legged ties.

– PSG have never been involved in a goalless draw in the Champions League knockout rounds, a run that currently stands at 58 games.

– Chelsea have won their last six games against French opposition in UEFA competition and two of their previous five UEFA two-legged ties versus Ligue 1 teams.

– The Premier League club have won their last three Champions League last-16 contests and 13 of their last 16 UEFA two-legged ties.

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 15

Real Madrid wins: 5

Draws: 5

Man City wins: 5

– Real Madrid and Manchester City will butt heads in the Champions League knockout phase for the fifth season in a row, with the Spanish giants winning the last two ties. These two teams have met a total of 15 times in UEFA competition, with the head-to-head perfectly balanced at five wins each and five draws.

– Man City celebrated victory in their most recent meeting with Real Madrid, claiming a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu on matchday six of the League Phase in December.

– Real Madrid have won 13 of their last 15 Champions League last-16 ties and have prevailed in the first leg in 10 of their last 12 ties at this stage.

– Los Blancos have lost their last four encounters with English opposition UEFA competition, but have suffered defeat in only three of their last 25 Champions League home games (W19 D3) against all clubs.

– Vinicius Junior has scored 12 of his last 13 Champions League goals in the second half, including each of his last seven. However, the Brazil international has failed to make the net ripple in his last six meetings with Man City.

– Man City have lost only three of their last 18 games against Spanish teams in UEFA competition (W10 D5) and have won both of their away trips to Spanish sides in this season's competition, beating Villarreal 2-0 on matchday three before the aforementioned triumph at Real Madrid.

– The Premier League club have lost seven of their last 10 UEFA two-legged ties against Spanish teams.

– Pep Guardiola has faced Real Madrid 28 times as a manager (with Man City, Bayern Muni and Barcelona), winning 14, drawing six and losing eight across all competitions.

– The Catalan coach is preparing for his 190th Champions League match as a manager, which will see him draw level with Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

– Erling Haaland has scored 56 goals in 56 Champions League appearances and 10 in his previous 10 games against Spanish opposition in the competition, including a penalty converted in Man City’s League Phase win over Real Madrid in December.

