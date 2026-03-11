Wednesday's Championship predictions and previews including Coventry City vs. Preston North End

By Carter White | 11 Mar 2026 00:05

Today's previews and predictions include Coventry City hosting Preston North End and Charlton Athletic's trip to second-placed Middlesbrough.

Despite their severe dip in form of late, Birmingham are usually strong at St Andrew's and should be confident of enjoying a productive Wednesday night.

The R's are plagued with injuries at the moment and could sink further into midtable mediocrity with a defeat in the Second City.

We say: Middlesbrough 3-0 Charlton Athletic

With Charlton having eased the pressure on themselves, they can afford to play with more freedom on their trip to the Riverside Stadium. However, we cannot ignore Boro's ruthlessness in the final third of late, leading us to predict a convincing home triumph.

While Norwich City's FA Cup tie on Sunday may have knocked an already thin squad, given their extensive fitness concerns, the Canaries have been formidable in the Championship in recent months.

We fancy them to overcome a Sheffield United side facing a tough midweek trip on the back of a harmful draw at the weekend which may have cost them any realistic hopes of crashing the top six in the run-in.

While Blackburn sit in a far more comfortable position than their hosts, we cannot ignore that Oxford are the only team in the bottom seven to win their last two matches. With home advantage in their favour, Oxford could deliver another three points to move outside of the relegation zone, if other results go their way.

Winless at The Hawthorns since December 29, West Brom are facing another difficult Black Country assignment against Southampton on Wednesday.

After beating Premier League outfit Fulham on their own patch, the Saints will be confident of extending their winning streak to four games in the West Midlands.

We say: Coventry City 2-0 Preston North End

Losing just one of their 17 Championship home matches so far in 2025-26, league leaders Coventry are the clear favourites for success on Wednesday night.

Preston's campaign is in the process of petering out after a string of poor results, with another disappointing match highly probable in the East Midlands.

