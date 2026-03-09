Preview: Middlesbrough vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 09 Mar 2026 10:45

Middlesbrough play host to Charlton Athletic on Wednesday evening with an opportunity to further strengthen their hold of a top-two spot in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Charlton's return to winning ways at the weekend has moved the Addicks eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

When Boro recently put together a three-match winless streak in the Championship, they were on the brink of dropping out of the automatic places.

However, after unforeseen draws against struggling Oxford United and Leicester City at the Riverside Stadium, Kim Hellberg's side have produced two sensational performances on their travels in the space of a week.

Boro were ruthless in front of goal in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City - opponents who had lost once at St Andrew's in the Championship all season - to inject new life into their bid for the top two.

Having witnessed Ipswich Town draw with Leicester on Saturday, the North-East outfit went on to thrash Queens Park Rangers by a 4-0 scoreline at Loftus Road a day later.

Although Millwall and Ipswich can close the gap on Tuesday, Boro currently hold a three-point advantage over third place and still trail leaders Coventry City by just five points with 10 matches remaining.

Nevertheless, they return to the Riverside Stadium needing to find an extra gear. As well as two recent setbacks, Middlesbrough remain with just 26 goals from their 17 matches on familiar territory.

Meanwhile, Charlton are continuing to do what is necessary to secure their Championship status for another 12 months.

Despite having failed to win in four matches prior to Saturday's meeting with Birmingham, a 1-0 victory over Blues moved the Addicks eight points clear of the bottom three with 10 games left.

Aside from a 3-1 defeat at home to Portsmouth, Nathan Jones' team have not conceded more than once in the other seven matches across that period.

At the same time, seven games have also passed without Charlton netting more than once in a game, the last occurrence coming on January 31 versus 10-man Leicester.

Charlton make the long midweek trip to Middlesbrough having avoided defeat in their last three away fixtures.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W L D D W W

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

W L D D L W

Team News

Although Dael Fry's first-half withdrawal at QPR has been described as "a precaution", the Middlesbrough centre-back may be rested for this game.

Adilson Malanda would be the straight replacement, while Jeremy Sarmiento and Tommy Conway could be recalled further up the pitch with Hellberg likely to freshen up his team.

However, David Strelec has netted in consecutive games and is vying to keep his place down the centre of the attack.

Providing that he does not want to rest any of his Charlton XI, Jones could plausibly select the same starting lineup.

That said, Charlie Kelman's goal as a substitute versus Birmingham puts him in line for a recall, potentially at the expense of Tyreece Campbell.

Conor Coady may also return in central midfield, but the likes of Thomas Kaminski and Matty Godden remain absent through injury.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Malanda, Targett; Morris; Sarmiento, Hackney, Browne, McGree; Strelec

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mannion; Ramsay, Jones, Bell; Clarke, Carey, Coventry, Docherty, Chambers; Kelman, Dykes

We say: Middlesbrough 3-0 Charlton Athletic

With Charlton having eased the pressure on themselves, they can afford to play with more freedom on their trip to the Riverside Stadium. However, we cannot ignore Boro's ruthlessness in the final third of late, leading us to predict a convincing home triumph.

