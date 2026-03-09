Preview: Port Vale vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 09 Mar 2026 18:50

Port Vale welcome Bradford City to Vale Park on Wednesday evening for their latest instalment of League One action.

The Valiants drew 1-1 at home to Luton Town in their previous league outing, while the Bantams beat Leyton Orient 2-1 at Valley Parade.

Match preview

Port Vale return to league action on Wednesday evening after creating FA Cup history at the weekend, defeating Premier League side Sunderland at Vale Park.

Jon Brady's side took the lead just before the half hour mark courtesy of a looping Ben Waine header and despite conceding 17 shots at goal, held firm for the remainder of the match to book their place in the quarter-final stage of the competition for the first time in 72 years.

Despite remaining at the foot of the table, Port Vale's league form has recently improved too, with the Valiants unbeaten in their previous three League One matches and closing the gap to safety to 11 points with three games in hand.

If Brady's men are to have any chance of avoiding the drop, they will certainly have to improve their record in front of goal though, having failed to score multiple times in a single match in any of their previous nine games and netting the fewest of any team in the division with only 26, five fewer than any other side.

Having not lost any of their previous three home matches against Bradford City and beating the Bantams 2-0 in last season’s equivalent fixture, the Valiants will see Wednesday's match as the perfect opportunity to continue their promising patch of form.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

After finishing third in League Two last season, Bradford are bidding for back-to-back promotions this campaign and currently fit fourth in League One with 61 points from their 35 matches so far.

The Bantams suffered defeat to Reading last week, but maintained their comfortable seven-point gap to the Royals in seventh place by returning to winning ways on Saturday in a 2-1 victory against Leyton Orient at Valley Parade.

Graham Alexander's side have benefited massively in their promotion push from an outstanding record at Valley Parade, having earned more points at home than any other side in the division with 44 from 18 games and winning each of their previous five in West Yorkshire, although they have particularly struggled on their travels.

On the road, the Bantams have suffered the opposite of their home form, losing each of their previous five on their travels and winning only 17 points from as many away matches this season.

Travelling to Port Vale on Wednesday evening, Bradford will be hoping to rectify both their recent slump on the road and poor away record against the Valiants, having not won at Vale Park since February 2017, as well as doing the double over Brady's side, who they beat 1-0 at Valley Parade earlier in the season.

Port Vale League One form:

L

D

L

D

W

D

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L

D

W

D

W

W

Bradford City League One form:

W

W

L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

In what is the latest setback in his injury ridden campaign, Port Vale captain Ben Garrity has been sidelined since February 3 and although he is back training on grass, a return date has not been given.

The Valiants are also without George Byres, who has suffered a delay in his recovery, while Ryan Croasdale has been unavailable since the game against Burton Albion on February 7 and is not expected back just yet.

It remains to be seen whether Ben Heneghan will make a return to the squad having not made an appearance since being withdrawn against Burton due to a delayed concussion, although it has not been confirmed whether that is the reason for his absence.

Bradford have appealed the red card that defender Aden Baldwin was shown against Leyton Orient, however if it was to be upheld, he will face a three match suspension.

Kayden Jackson is expected to miss the next month with an MCL injury for the visitors, while Nick Powell is nearing a return from a long term hamstring injury and has participated in full sided training matches, though a date for his return has not been set.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Lawrence-Gabriel, Kyle John, Humphreys, Hall, Gordon; Waine, Walters, Ojo, Archer; Brown

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Ashby, Tilt; Neufville, Power, Metcalfe, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon; Wheatley

We say: Port Vale 1-1 Bradford City

After their giant killing on Sunday afternoon, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Port Vale can take their cup success into their league endeavours and mount a late attempt at League One survival.

We think they have every chance of doing so and are backing the Valiants to extend their unbeaten run to five matches on Wednesday evening by holding a high-flying Bradford side to a draw at Vale Park.

Brady's side

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.