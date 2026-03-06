Preview: Port Vale vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Mar 2026 23:41

Sunderland will hope to avoid FA Cup embarrassment on Sunday, when they travel to face League One outfit Port Vale at Vale Park.

The Black Cats advanced to the fifth round thanks to their 1-0 triumph against Oxford United on February 15, while the hosts beat Bristol City 1-0 on March 3.

Match preview

Vale are currently last in League One, stranded in 24th place with just 27 points, and they are 10 points from safety with 14 games left to play.

Head coach Jon Brady has overseen a positive period despite his side's struggles this campaign, with his team winning two and drawing two of their last four games in all competitions.

The hosts scored four goals and conceded twice in those four matches, keeping as many clean sheets in their past three outings (two) as they had in their prior nine fixtures.

Having eliminated Championship side Bristol City, the Valiants will feel they can cause another upset, especially as they have advanced further in the FA Cup than they had in the previous 29 seasons.

Vale are also unbeaten in three home matches, claiming victory once, though they have failed to win in regulation time at Vale Park in seven attempts.

© Imago

Sunderland have already reached further in the FA Cup than they had in the previous 10 seasons, and they will hope to advance to the quarter-final for the first time since 2013-14.

The Black Cats arrive at Vale Park having beaten Leeds United 1-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday, their second victory in four games, though they did suffer two defeats.

Boss Regis Le Bris's side have only found the back of the net four times in their past six matches, with the team keeping two clean sheets in that stretch.

A triumph for Sunderland on Sunday would extend their winning streak against their opponents to seven games, and it would also be their fourth consecutive victory at Vale Park.

The visitors' form may be mixed, but they have been resilient on the road considering they have won two and drawn one of their three most recent clashes away from home.

Port Vale FA Cup form:

W

W

W

W

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

D

W

Sunderland FA Cup form:

W

W

Sunderland form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

There is no reason to think that Port Vale will not select a similar XI to the one that beat Bristol City, with the likes of Cameron Humphreys and Connor Hall hoping to retain their places in defence, though defender Tyler Magloire was forced off in that match.

Elijah Campbell could come into his side's back three, while Rhys Walters and Jordan Shipley may start in the middle of the pitch.

Sunderland have reached 40 points in the Premier League, so they should not be worried about burnout from fielding a strong team featuring stars such as midfielders Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra.

Centre-backs Daniel Ballard and Omar Alderete could be risked on the weekend, especially given Nordi Mukiele is injured, and Robin Roefs is set for another appearance between the posts.

Wilson Isidor started as a striker in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and he may be positioned in a forward role alongside wingers Nilson Angulo and Chemsdine Talbi.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Campbell, Humphreys, Hall; Lawrence-Gabriel, Walters, Shipley, Gordon; Waine, Archer; Sherif

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Alderete, Ballard, O'Nien; Diarra, Xhaka; Talbi, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor

We say: Port Vale 1-3 Sunderland

Sunderland should be expected to win considering they will be able to field an XI that is considerably stronger than Port Vale's team.

The hosts could be forgiven if their focus was primarily on their league campaign, so while they will undoubtedly do their best to keep the visitors out, early changes could allow Sunderland to take advantage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.