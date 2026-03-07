Man City transfer news: Citizens hold 'informal talks' with Bayern Munich midfielder who is on Chelsea's radar

By Ben Sully | 07 Mar 2026 00:47 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 00:55

Manchester City have reportedly held 'informal talks' over a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

The 21-year-old has made 87 first-team appearances since emerging from Bayern's academy system.

Bayern Munich Vincent Kompany has full faith in Pavlovic's talents, having handed the youngster 25 starts in all competitions this season.

In fact, Pavlovic has started each of Bayern's eight Champions League matches this term and is likely to feature in Tuesday's last-16 first leg against Atalanta.

© Imago / Moritz Müller

Man City hold informal talks over Pavlovic swoop

While he may be focused on Bayern's bid to win multiple pieces of silverware, Pavlovic could find himself the subject of interest when the summer transfer window comes around.

According to Caught Offside, Man City are among the clubs that are showing a keen interest in the Bayern star.

The report claims that the Citizens have held 'informal talks' with people close to the Germany international.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also said to be among the players' admirers and are set to open talks with Bayern in the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Bayern outline Pavlovic exit stance

Unfortunately for the two Premier League giants, they are expected to experience disappointment in their respective pursuits of the Bayern academy product.

That is because the player's priority is to remain at the Allianz Arena, where he is under contract until the summer of 2029.

With over three years left to run on Pavlovic's deal, Bayern are certainly under no contractual pressure to entertain transfer offers.

The Bavarians view Pavlovic as a key figure to their long-term goals and are in no mood to sanction his departure, especially as they will lose one of their current central midfielders when Leon Goretzka leaves on a free transfer this summer.