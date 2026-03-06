Premier League Player of the Season: Who are the favourites for this season's PFA award?

This season, Gabriel Magalhaes has arguably been the key component in Arsenal's consistently stingy defence, which has conceded five fewer goals than any other side in the division.

After 30 games, the Gunners have shipped only 22 league goals and have tallied an impressive 14 clean sheets as they find themselves in a title race for the fourth consecutive season.

With their attack not flourishing as much as previous season's, Arsenal have also done well to spread their goal threat around the squad, with almost every player in the squad contributing this campaign.

The Brazilian defender has certainly been a part of that, contributing in huge moments against the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea and Bournemouth, which could edge Arteta's side to that elusive Premier League title.

© Iconsport / PA Images

With Keith Andrews appointed at the helm following Thomas Frank's departure to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season, many tipped Brentford as one of the favourites to get relegated from the Premier League in the 2025-26 campaign.

However, under the former Republic of Ireland international, the Bees have been the division's surprise package as they currently sit seventh in the Premier League table with 44 points after 29 matches.

After an underwhelming debut campaign at the club, failing to score in any of his eight league appearances, Igor Thiago has been a huge reason for Brentford's success with the Brazilian scoring an impressive 18 goals as the Bees eye up playing in European competition next season.

Antoine Semenyo - Bournemouth/Manchester City

© Imago / Sportimage

Following a transfer window in which they lost the majority of their defensive unit, Bournemouth have done well to steer clear from the relegation scrap and sit only four points away from potentially playing on the continent next season.

The Cherries have conceded more goals than the majority of their direct rivals, but have certainly made up for that with their goalscoring prowess, which Antoine Semenyo was a large part of.

With many of the club's other attacking players misfiring, the Ghanian winger scored an impressive 10 league goals in the first half of the campaign for the club, which ultimately earned him a move to Manchester City in the January transfer window.

After only two months in Manchester, Semenyo has become one of Guardiola's key players, scoring seven goals and assisting a further two in all competitions as the Citizens continue to fight on all fronts.

David Raya - Arsenal

© Imago

Much like Gabriel, David Raya has been a large reason for Arsenal's defensive stability this season, with the Spaniard playing every minute of the Gunners' Premier League campaign so far.

Since joining the club in 2023, the 30-year-old has won back-to-back Golden Glove awards and has kept an astonishing 43 clean sheets in his first 100 Premier League games with Arteta's side.

While those statistics represent the Arsenal backline as a whole, Raya has certainly come up with some moments of individual brilliance, most notably in recent games against Tottenham and Chelsea, which has kept the Gunners at the summit of the league table.

With Aaron Ramsdale already at the club, many fans questioned the need for Raya's acquisition, however the Spaniard has since displayed his worth as Arsenal's first choice between the sticks and gone on to become one of the best goalkeepers on the planet during his time with the Gunners.