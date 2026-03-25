Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'explore' blockbuster summer deal for PSG attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Mar 2026 19:19

Arsenal are reportedly exploring an ambitious summer move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The 25-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain in January 2025 and has made a strong impact, registering 20 goals and 15 assists in 69 appearances.

The Georgian winger, who scored three goals against Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 tie over two legs, has expressed his desire to become one of PSG’s greatest players.

According to The Independent, Arsenal are investigating a potential deal as they look to reshape their attacking options in the summer.

Arsenal to make room for new additions?

© Iconsport / Aflo

The north London club are expected to offload several players to maintain compliance with Premier League financial regulations.

Despite that, Arsenal are likely to remain active in the transfer market, with Kvaratskhelia viewed as an ideal addition to their forward line.

Players such as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard could be sold to create space for new arrivals.

Any move, however, is expected to be complicated, with Kvaratskhelia under contract until 2029 and PSG likely to demand a fee in the region of £160m.

Although the winger is considered a 'near-unsellable' asset, there are suggestions that PSG may be open to discussions rather than taking a firm stance.

Arsenal should not pay over the top for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Reports also indicate that the player’s camp is willing to consider alternative options, which could encourage interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Kvaratskhelia’s flair, creativity, pace, and goal-scoring contributions make him an ideal candidate for Arsenal and should fit seamlessly into Mikel Arteta's system.

However, given the complexity of the deal, committing a fee in excess of £150m may not represent the most practical approach when comparable talents could be available at a lower cost.