Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta ready to sell £50m Gunners star with Everton 'leading' the race

By Lewis Blain | 25 Mar 2026 12:15

Arsenal could be set for a notable reshuffle this summer as sporting director Andrea Berta begins to shape the squad for next season.

The Gunners are expected to prioritise player sales to help fund new additions, with several fringe players under scrutiny.

And one name increasingly linked with a departure is Ben White, whose role has diminished over the course of the season.

What is the latest on the future of Ben White at Arsenal?

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The 28-year-old defender is thought to be among the players that Berta is willing to sell this summer as part of Arsenal’s planned summer squad refresh.

White, who can play on the right and centrally, has struggled for regular minutes this season, starting just a handful of Premier League games amid increased competition and tactical changes.

Berta is keen to move on fringe players rather than disrupt their core, and White has emerged as a leading candidate to be sacrificed to generate funds this off-season.

Everton are the leading candidate to sign Ben White

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According to reports, Everton are currently the 'leading' candidate to sign White, having maintained their interest since the January transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit are actively looking to strengthen at right-back, and White’s proven experience makes him a very attractive option.

While no deal has been agreed, the Toffees will likely be one of several top-flight teams mooted with interest, though it remains to be seen exactly how much the England international would command, having cost £50 million in 2021.

How likely is Ben White to leave Arsenal in the summer?

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A summer exit feels increasingly likely for White, given his reduced role under Mikel Arteta over the past 18 months or so.

Crucially, he represents a valuable homegrown asset, meaning Arsenal could command a sizeable fee to reinvest into their planned squad refresh.

It feels like a logical move, and despite White being a reliable performer for the Gunners, the team needs to evolve so it may ultimately see him moved on in favour of players better suited to Arteta’s long-term vision.