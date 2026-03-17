Revealed: The Arsenal players now facing uncertain futures as Andrea Berta plots 'summer refresh'

By Lewis Blain | 17 Mar 2026 08:30

A big summer is looming at Arsenal, with significant changes expected as the club looks to build on the recent progress under manager Mikel Arteta.

Much of that planning is now being overseen by sporting director Andrea Berta, who is shaping a strategy designed to push the Gunners closer - or potentially to more - major honours.

However, in order to strengthen key areas of the squad, the north Londoners may first need to make some difficult decisions over several of their current stars.

Gabriel Martinelli and Myles Lewis-Skelly among Arsenal stars that could be sold

© Imago / Sportimage

A number of Arsenal players are now facing uncertain futures at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the summer window, with Gabriel Martinelli among the most notable names, according to The Times journalist Gary Jacob.

The Brazilian winger has struggled for consistency at times this season, and there is a growing sense that Arsenal could look to upgrade in that position as part of their attacking rebuild.

Youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has also been mentioned as a player whose future could be assessed, as his reduced game time has raised question marks over his long-term role within the squad.

Elsewhere, players such as Ben White, Christian Norgaard, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard are also understood to be among those whose situations could be reviewed.

Andrea Berta is plotting an Arsenal summer squad refresh

© Imago

Berta is understood to be planning a “summer refresh” as part of a long-term strategy to keep Arsenal competitive and avoid the squad ageing simultaneously.

The club have assembled a core group largely in their mid-to-late 20s, and there is a growing recognition that evolution is needed to maintain progress.

A key focus will be improving player sales, which is an area Arsenal have struggled with in recent years, while also ensuring that any departures do not weaken the overall depth that has been carefully built.

Arsenal will have to sell players before they can buy

© Imago

Ultimately, the Gunners' summer activity is likely to depend heavily on outgoing transfers, as generating funds through sales will be crucial if the club are to make further significant additions.

However, there is a balance to strike - while moving on inconsistent performers like Martinelli or injury-hit players such as White and Jesus could make sense, selling high-potential talents like Lewis-Skelly or Ethan Nwaneri would carry obvious long-term risks.

Arteta will be keen to avoid weakening the club’s future core, even as Berta looks to refine the squad. Therefore, the upcoming transfer window could prove to be a defining moment in north London, one that may well shape whether Arsenal finally kick on and clinch more trophies.