Arsenal injury news: Riccardo Calafiori delivers injury update ahead of Italy World Cup playoff

By Darren Plant | 24 Mar 2026 18:32

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has suggested that he will be available for Italy's World Cup semi-final tie against Northern Ireland.

Despite making 22 starts and seven substitute outings this season, Calafiori has endured a stop-start campaign due to injury.

He last played 90 minutes for Arsenal on December 23, while he only featured for the final 25 minutes of Sunday's EFL Cup final against Manchester City.

While the 23-year-old's focus is now Italy's showdown with Northern Ireland, there remains uncertainty over his availability.

On Monday, Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso revealed that Calafiori had been suffering from a "little pain" when linking up with the rest of the squad.

© Imago / Buzzi

Calafiori provides injury update

However, speaking a day later, Calafiori has said: "I think I’m okay, we’ll see in training today.”

Should he be passed fit, Calafiori will expect to start for the Azzurri. Although he has only played four of Italy's last 12 matches, the former Bologna man completed the 90 minutes on each occasion.

Italy also suffered a 4-1 defeat to Norway in their final World Cup qualifier.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

A big boost for Arsenal

Although there are just under two weeks until Arsenal's next fixture, Mikel Arteta will be relieved to see that Calafiori is able to take part in Italy training.

Arteta has already seen a number of key players be forced to withdraw from duty with their national teams.

There are as many as six players who have pulled out of upcoming double-headers in a bid to recover for Arsenal's next batch of matches.

An FA Cup quarter-final at Championship club Southampton on April 4 is Arsenal's next encounter.