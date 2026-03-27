Man United vs. Liverpool: Premier League rivals heading for summer 'battle' for Serie A star

By Matt Law | 27 Mar 2026 07:33 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 07:36

Manchester United and Liverpool could reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu during this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been a strong performer for Juventus during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring twice and registering six assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Kalulu started his career with Lyon before making the move to AC Milan in 2020, and he went on to make 112 appearances for the San Siro giants in all competitions.

Juventus initially signed the defender on loan before making a permanent move to the Old Lady last summer, and he has represented the Turin giants on 84 occasions, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in the process.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Man United, Liverpool 'battle' for Juventus defender Kalulu

The Frenchman has a contract with his current side until June 2029, but there has recently been speculation surrounding his future.

According to Il Giornale, both Man United and Liverpool have sent scouts to Italy to 'monitor' the performances of the versatile defender.

The report claims that Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti views Kalulu as 'untouchable', with the Old Lady working to sign him to a new contract.

However, Kalulu could receive a much higher salary by making the move to the Premier League, while Juventus are facing a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Turin club are currently fifth in the Serie A table, three points behind fourth-placed Como. As it stands, they would qualify for next season's Europa League league stage.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Juventus could struggle to keep Kalulu amid Premier League 'interest'

Kalulu's ability to operate as a right-back or a centre-back makes him an even more attractive signing for Premier League clubs, especially Man United and Liverpool, with the two teams looking to boost their defence during the summer market.

The Juventus defender has been named in the latest France squad and is well-placed to make the final selection for the 2026 World Cup.

There is a chance that he could have a role to play at the tournament, which might increase his asking price, so Man United and Liverpool may decide to accelerate their pursuit of him before the competition kicks off.