Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'monitoring' Premier League attacker as Yan Diomande alternative

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 18:43 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 18:45

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye is reportedly on Manchester United's radar, as the Red Devils prepare to boost their attack during this summer's transfer window.

Man United will prioritise addressing their midfield this summer, with two new players expected to arrive in that area of the field, while the club also want to bring in a new left-back.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were signed last summer to freshen the attacking department, and all three have impressed for Man United this term.

The 20-time English champions are said to be looking to add another forward to their squad at the end of the season, especially as Joshua Zirkzee is likely to depart.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man United 'monitoring' Everton forward Ndiaye

RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is believed to be a leading target for the Red Devils, with the 19-year-old excelling for his German club this season.

According to Sky Sports News, Ndiaye is also being monitored, with Man United said to be huge admirers of the Everton attacker.

Ndiaye has scored six goals and registered three assists in 25 Premier League appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has scored 17 goals and registered three assists in 64 outings for Everton in all competitions since arriving from Marseille in 2024.

Ndiaye's first taste of English football came at Boreham Wood before making the move to Sheffield United, and he scored 22 goals and registered 14 assists in 88 appearances for the Blades before leaving for Marseille in 2023.

© Imago / Sportimage

Would Ndiaye be a good signing for Man United?

The Senegal international is a versatile forward, and he would bring a new dimension to the Man United attack if he made the move to Old Trafford this summer.

Ndiaye is quite similar to Amad Diallo as a player due to his technical ability, but he is different to Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, so the Everton attacker would be a very interesting signing for the 20-time English champions.

Much will depend on price, and if Man United can sign top target Diomande, but it would certainly not be a surprise to see Ndiaye make the move to Old Trafford this summer.