France lineup vs. Colombia: Predicted XI for friendly as Kylian Mbappe nears Olivier Giroud's all-time goal record

By Jonathan O'Shea | 27 Mar 2026 10:37

Warming up for this summer's World Cup, two-time winners France will continue their preparations on Sunday evening, when they meet Colombia in Washington DC.

Completing a brief US tour, Les Bleus will be fresh from beating Brazil, with Kylian Mbappe having taken one step closer to claiming a coveted national team record.

The Real Madrid striker's deft finish against the Selecao saw him move onto 56 international goals - just one shy of Olivier Giroud's all-time benchmark - so he may be keen to start again.

Selecting the French captain's support cast must cause Didier Deschamps a headache, and the departing head coach may opt to make changes after his team's 2-1 victory in Boston.

Amid an injury-afflicted campaign, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele could possibly be rested, allowing Manchester City's Rayan Cherki to share creative duties with Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

As his Paris-Saint Germain teammate Bradley Barcola is injured, Desire Doue must vie with Hugo Ekitike to start on the left flank, after the latter scored Les Bleus' second goal against Brazil.

In addition to Barcola, France are missing several potential starters this week: Roma midfielder Manu Kone, Al-Nassr's Kingsley Coman, plus defensive duo Jules Kounde and William Saliba.

Deschamps could promote Maxence Lacroix and veteran vice-captain N'Golo Kante from the bench, though the sheer strength of his squad means that most of the 25 men initially selected are in serious contention.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kalulu, Konate, Lacroix, Digne; Kante, Rabiot; Olise, Cherki, Ekitike; Mbappe